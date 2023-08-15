On Air: Panel Discussions
Anthony Richardson named Colts’ starting QB for opener against Jaguars

MICHAEL MAROT
August 15, 2023 11:54 am
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts saw enough from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in his NFL debut on Saturday to name him their opening day starter.

Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo’s defense in the Colts’ preseason opener.

When Indy hosts Jacksonville on Sept. 10, it will be the seventh consecutive year the Colts open the season with a new starter. The streak began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

Top Stories