AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 11:13 am
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs.

From the United States’ Lindsey Horen’s goal celebration against Netherlands to Brazil’s Geyse reaction after being eliminated from the tournament, Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament.

This gallery shows photographs shot by students from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and...

This gallery shows photographs shot by students from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute during the first two rounds of the tournament.

