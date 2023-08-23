On Air: On DoD
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 11:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 11:28 am
< a min read
      

Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant on the chest while celebrating

Spain’s acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World Cup champs

Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures

Women’s World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 Iowa Digital Government Summit
8|29 Cybersecurity Workshop: Navigating the...
8|29 Next '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories