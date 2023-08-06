On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top WorldCup News at 11:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 6, 2023 11:21 am
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.
Sam Kerr is set to get her Women’s World Cup campaign going for Australia after injury setback
After upstaging group rivals, Nigeria ready to take on England at Women’s World Cup
Keira Walsh practices with England ahead of Women’s World Cup...

Miyazawa scores her 5th goal of Women’s World Cup as Japan beats Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals

Spain routs Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

Hegerberg benched to start in Norway’s 3-1 loss to Japan at Women’s World Cup

Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

