AP Top WorldCup News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for in the 3rd place game at the Women’s World Cup
Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
Bonmati wants another championship soccer trophy for Spain. This time a Women’s World Cup title
Twila Kilgore tapped as interim coach for US...
READ MORE
Australia, Sweden still have something to play for in the 3rd place game at the Women’s World Cup
Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
Bonmati wants another championship soccer trophy for Spain. This time a Women’s World Cup title
Twila Kilgore tapped as interim coach for US women’s national soccer team
England moves into the Women’s World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia’s run
Sam Kerr scores but Australia loses to England and falls short of Women’s World Cup final
England fans back home celebrate their team’s spot in the Women’s World Cup final
Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?
Spain hoping for one more win at Women’s World Cup to set off historic celebrations back home
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.