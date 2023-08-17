On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top WorldCup News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:23 am
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
England moves into the Women’s World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia’s run
Sam Kerr scores but Australia loses to England and falls short of Women’s World Cup final
England fans back home celebrate their team’s spot in the...

Bonmati wants another championship soccer trophy for Spain. This time a Women’s World Cup title

Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Spain hoping for one more win at Women’s World Cup to set off historic celebrations back home

Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch

