On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 12:39 am
< a min read
      

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden
Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?
Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women’s World Cup
Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup
Police say brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Carabalí has been shot dead at...

READ MORE

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden

Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup

Police say brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Carabalí has been shot dead at a nightclub

Spain’s turmoil is in the past as La Roja face Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinal

Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup highlights a shortage of female coaches

France coach Renard already plotting Olympic revenge after losing in Women’s World Cup to Australia

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|21 2023 Annual HUBZone Golf Outing
8|21 VMware Explore
8|21 SANS Security Awareness: Managing Human...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories