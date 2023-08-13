AP Top WorldCup News at 1:25 a.m. EDT

Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women’s World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas
Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup highlights a shortage of female coaches
Australia edges France on penalties to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals. Next up is England
England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia
France coach Renard already plotting Olympic revenge after losing in Women’s World Cup...
READ MORE
Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women’s World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas
Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup highlights a shortage of female coaches
Australia edges France on penalties to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals. Next up is England
England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia
France coach Renard already plotting Olympic revenge after losing in Women’s World Cup to Australia
Filippa Angeldal scores as Sweden reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals by topping Japan 2-1
Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time
Once again the Netherlands ponder what might have been at a Women’s World Cup
Pressure? No pressure. Australia, France view Women’s World Cup quarterfinal from different angles
Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.