AP Top WorldCup News at 2:15 a.m. EDT

August 16, 2023 2:15 am
Bonmati wants another championship soccer trophy for Spain. This time a Women’s World Cup title.

Spain beats Sweden 2-1 with last-minute goal and advances to its first Women’s World Cup final

A Women’s World Cup semifinal is the here and now for the Australia-England rivalry, not the Ashes

Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Spain hoping for one more win at Women’s World Cup to set off historic celebrations back home

Australia has captured its continent as it faces England for a spot in the Women’s World Cup final

Sweden again falls to the third-place game at the Women’s World Cup

Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup

Police say brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Carabalí has been shot dead at a nightclub

Top Stories