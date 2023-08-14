On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 9:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 14, 2023 9:32 am
< a min read
      

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden
Spain’s turmoil is in the past as La Roja face Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinal
Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?
Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup
Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup...

READ MORE

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden

Spain’s turmoil is in the past as La Roja face Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinal

Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup

Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup highlights a shortage of female coaches

Australia edges France on penalties to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals. Next up is England

England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia

France coach Renard already plotting Olympic revenge after losing in Women’s World Cup to Australia

Filippa Angeldal scores as Sweden reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals by topping Japan 2-1

Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|20 GMIS MEETS 2023
8|20 Fiber Connect 2023
8|20 XChange August 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories