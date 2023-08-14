AP Top WorldCup News at 9:32 a.m. EDT

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden

Spain’s turmoil is in the past as La Roja face Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinal

Indigenous communities are embraced at the Women’s World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Boomers move game as co-host Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas at the Women’s World Cup

Wiegman is the outlier as the Women’s World Cup...

READ MORE