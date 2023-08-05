AP Top WorldCup News at 3:24 a.m. EDT

Spain routs Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup
Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
Germany, Brazil & Canada are out. Here’s why this is the most open Women’s World Cup ever
The Women’s World Cup featured eight new teams that treasured the experience gained on global stage
South Korea looks to 16-year-old Casey Phair to lead rebuild after...
READ MORE
Spain routs Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup
Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
Germany, Brazil & Canada are out. Here’s why this is the most open Women’s World Cup ever
The Women’s World Cup featured eight new teams that treasured the experience gained on global stage
South Korea looks to 16-year-old Casey Phair to lead rebuild after Women’s World Cup elimination
Matildas prepare for second must-win match of the tournament in round of 16 against Denmark
Americans’ escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup
US and Sweden meet again in a Women’s World Cup match that will eliminate either Rapinoe or Seger
Knockout round opens at Women’s World Cup with Japanese vs Norway, unproven Swiss faces Spain
Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women’s World Cup
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.