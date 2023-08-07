On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 2:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 7, 2023 2:44 am
< a min read
      

The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women’s World Cup
Sam Kerr is set to get her Women’s World Cup campaign going for Australia after injury setback
Keira Walsh set to start for England in Women’s World Cup knockout game against Nigeria
After upstaging group rivals, Nigeria ready to take on England at Women’s World Cup
Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women’s World Cup with...

READ MORE

The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women’s World Cup

Sam Kerr is set to get her Women’s World Cup campaign going for Australia after injury setback

Keira Walsh set to start for England in Women’s World Cup knockout game against Nigeria

After upstaging group rivals, Nigeria ready to take on England at Women’s World Cup

Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women’s World Cup with pride after a long career

Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Miyazawa scores her 5th goal of Women’s World Cup as Japan beats Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals

Spain routs Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

Australia and England were shaky early at Women’s World Cup, need balanced play in knockout round

Fox and Telemundo see great ratings for American women, but rest of Women’s World Cup struggles

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|13 EANGUS 52nd Annual Conference 2023
8|13 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories