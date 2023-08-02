AP Top WorldCup News at 1:53 p.m. EDT

Jamaica reaches knockout round for the first time, eliminating Marta’s Brazil at Women’s World Cup

Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on

Magaia provides as South Africa beats Italy to reach last 16 at Women’s World Cup for the 1st time

Diani’s hat trick helps France beat Panama 6-3 and advance atop Group F at the Women’s World Cup

Sweden wins Group G...

READ MORE