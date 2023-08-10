AP Top WorldCup News at 4:09 a.m. EDT

Caicedo, James, Fowler; these are the rising stars of the Women’s World Cup
Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup
Beerensteyn says bye to USA as Netherlands prepare for Spain in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Hinata Miyazawa’s 5 goals in Women’s World Cup lead Japan into quarterfinals against Sweden
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
...
READ MORE
Caicedo, James, Fowler; these are the rising stars of the Women’s World Cup
Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup
Beerensteyn says bye to USA as Netherlands prepare for Spain in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Hinata Miyazawa’s 5 goals in Women’s World Cup lead Japan into quarterfinals against Sweden
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
From upsets to record attendance, these are the trends that have emerged at the Women’s World Cup
Japan tries to stake its claim as favorite at Women’s World Cup when quarterfinals begin
Bigger bonuses could change lives for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
Jamaica’s Women’s World Cup ends, but their fight for support continues
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.