AP Top WorldCup News at 3:03 a.m. EDT

Spain soccer chief will face an emergency meeting as reports say he will resign for kissing a player
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup
Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures
Women’s World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.