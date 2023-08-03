AP Top WorldCup News at 3:03 a.m. EDT

Many stars at Women’s World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

Jamaica reaches knockout round for the first time, eliminating Marta’s Brazil at Women’s World Cup

Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on

Brazil coach Sundhage criticized over the team’s lack of flair after Women’s World Cup exit

Expanded Women’s World Cup leads to earlier drama for highly-ranked teams

...

READ MORE