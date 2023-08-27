AP Top WorldCup News at 3:47 p.m. EDT

One week after sullying the Women’s World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup win kiss
Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures
Women’s World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.