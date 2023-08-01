AP Top WorldCup News at 4:48 a.m. EDT

FIFA says Women’s World Cup will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
Japan switches tactics at Women’s World Cup to secure another big win
Marta reflects on her place in women’s soccer ahead of what could be her last World Cup match
False fire alarm blares for several minutes at Women’s World Cup match between Portugal and US
Raso scores twice as co-host Australia advances, knocking...
Japan trounces Spain 4-0 to top Group C at the Women’s World Cup
Nigeria advances to round of 16 at Women’s World Cup with 0-0 draw against Ireland
Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores the 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history
Marta heads into Brazil’s final group game of Women’s World Cup tearfully reflecting on her legacy
Raso’s goals keep Australia going in Women’s World Cup, eliminate Canada
