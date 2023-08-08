On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 6:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 6:02 am
< a min read
      

Usme leads Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow Women’s World Cup exit is the start of a journey, not the end
England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
A step too far. Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
Australia advances to...

READ MORE

Usme leads Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow Women’s World Cup exit is the start of a journey, not the end

England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card

A step too far. Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria

Australia advances to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals by beating Denmark with Sam Kerr back

Bob Marley’s daughter is lauded as the ‘fairy godmother’ of the Jamaican women’s team

No split loyalties for France and Morocco coaches ahead of Women’s World Cup clash

Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch

History will be made at Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Jamaica and Morocco seek quarterfinal spots

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|14 TechNet Augusta
8|14 National Veteran Small Business...
8|14 2023 Government Financial Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories