AP Top WorldCup News at 6:02 a.m. EDT

Usme leads Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow Women’s World Cup exit is the start of a journey, not the end
England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
A step too far. Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
Australia advances to...
READ MORE
Usme leads Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a spot in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow Women’s World Cup exit is the start of a journey, not the end
England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
A step too far. Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
Australia advances to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals by beating Denmark with Sam Kerr back
Bob Marley’s daughter is lauded as the ‘fairy godmother’ of the Jamaican women’s team
No split loyalties for France and Morocco coaches ahead of Women’s World Cup clash
Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch
History will be made at Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Jamaica and Morocco seek quarterfinal spots
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.