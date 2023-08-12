AP Top WorldCup News at 6:10 a.m. EDT

Australia edges France on penalty kicks to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time
Filippa Angeldal scores as Sweden reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals by topping Japan 2-1
Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time
Once again the Netherlands ponder what might have been at a Women’s World Cup
Pressure? No pressure. Australia, France view Women’s World Cup quarterfinal...
Caicedo, James, Fowler; these are the rising stars of the Women’s World Cup
Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup
Beerensteyn says bye to USA as Netherlands prepare for Spain in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Hinata Miyazawa’s 5 goals in Women’s World Cup lead Japan into quarterfinals against Sweden
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
