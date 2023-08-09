Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Houston Astros (65-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-43, first in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -122, Astros +103; over/under is 9 runs

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

