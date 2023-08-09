On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 4:00 am
Houston Astros (65-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-43, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -122, Astros +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 70-43 overall and 35-22 in home games. The Orioles are 29-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 34-24 record on the road and a 65-49 record overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 50 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 21 home runs while slugging .599. Jose Altuve is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (heel), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
