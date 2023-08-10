On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Astros take win streak into game against the Orioles

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023
Houston Astros (66-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-44, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (8-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -118, Orioles -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 35-23 record at home and a 70-44 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Houston is 66-49 overall and 35-24 on the road. The Astros have the third-best team ERA in the majors at 3.78.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 17-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 21 home runs, 56 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .296 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-41 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Astros: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (heel), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories