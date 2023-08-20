On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 4:01 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (76-47, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-89, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-9, 4.20 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -195, Athletics +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 34-89 overall and 18-43 at home. The Athletics have a 22-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 40-24 record in road games and a 76-47 record overall. The Orioles have gone 33-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .463. Zack Gelof is 15-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 21 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .270 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 8-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Orioles: Anthony Santander: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
