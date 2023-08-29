On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 4:20 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (52-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-49, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -234, White Sox +190; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore has gone 41-25 in home games and 82-49 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .424.

Chicago has a 24-43 record on the road and a 52-80 record overall. The White Sox have a 31-67 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 68 extra base hits (33 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .291 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|4 P3 Tech Consulting and Carahsoft...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories