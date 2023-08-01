On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 2:03 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-2 32-21 33-20
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 +5 5-5 W-2 37-19 28-25
Toronto 59 48 .551 _ 5-5 L-2 29-22 30-26
Boston 56 50 .528 9 5-5 L-3 30-23 26-27
New York 55 51 .519 10 5-5 L-2 32-25 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ _ 4-6 L-5 30-24 24-29
Cleveland 53 54 .495 1 6 5-5 L-1 28-24 25-30
Detroit 47 59 .443 11½ 3-7 L-1 22-30 25-29
Chicago 43 64 .402 11 16 3-7 L-1 23-29 20-35
Kansas City 32 75 .299 22 27 4-6 W-3 18-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 46 .566 _ _ 3-7 L-3 34-20 26-26
Houston 60 47 .561 ½ +1 6-4 W-1 29-25 31-22
Los Angeles 56 51 .523 3 7-3 W-2 29-23 27-28
Seattle 55 51 .519 5 7-3 W-2 30-25 25-26
Oakland 30 77 .280 30½ 29 4-6 L-1 15-39 15-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 67 37 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-1 35-20 32-17
Philadelphia 57 49 .538 11 5-5 W-1 28-20 29-29
Miami 57 50 .533 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 33-22 24-28
New York 50 55 .476 17½ 6 5-5 W-1 26-23 24-32
Washington 45 62 .421 23½ 12 6-4 W-1 21-33 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 59 49 .546 _ _ 7-3 W-2 28-26 31-23
Milwaukee 57 50 .533 _ 3-7 L-4 29-24 28-26
Chicago 53 53 .500 5 8-2 L-2 27-27 26-26
Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10½ 9 6-4 W-2 25-27 22-31
St. Louis 47 60 .439 11½ 10 3-7 W-1 23-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 28-25
San Francisco 58 49 .542 +1 4-6 L-1 30-24 28-25
Arizona 57 50 .533 _ 3-7 W-1 28-28 29-22
San Diego 52 55 .486 5 6-4 L-1 29-25 23-30
Colorado 42 64 .396 18 14½ 5-5 W-2 25-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories