All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
65
41
.613
_
_
6-4
W-2
32-21
33-20
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|65
|41
|.613
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|32-21
|33-20
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|1½
|+5
|5-5
|W-2
|37-19
|28-25
|Toronto
|59
|48
|.551
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|29-22
|30-26
|Boston
|56
|50
|.528
|9
|2½
|5-5
|L-3
|30-23
|26-27
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|10
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|32-25
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|53
|.505
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|30-24
|24-29
|Cleveland
|53
|54
|.495
|1
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|28-24
|25-30
|Detroit
|47
|59
|.443
|6½
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|22-30
|25-29
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|11
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|23-29
|20-35
|Kansas City
|32
|75
|.299
|22
|27
|4-6
|W-3
|18-36
|14-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|60
|46
|.566
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|34-20
|26-26
|Houston
|60
|47
|.561
|½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|29-25
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|56
|51
|.523
|4½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|29-23
|27-28
|Seattle
|55
|51
|.519
|5
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|30-25
|25-26
|Oakland
|30
|77
|.280
|30½
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|15-39
|15-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|67
|37
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-20
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-20
|29-29
|Miami
|57
|50
|.533
|11½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-22
|24-28
|New York
|50
|55
|.476
|17½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|26-23
|24-32
|Washington
|45
|62
|.421
|23½
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|21-33
|24-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|59
|49
|.546
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|28-26
|31-23
|Milwaukee
|57
|50
|.533
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|29-24
|28-26
|Chicago
|53
|53
|.500
|5
|3½
|8-2
|L-2
|27-27
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|47
|58
|.448
|10½
|9
|6-4
|W-2
|25-27
|22-31
|St. Louis
|47
|60
|.439
|11½
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|23-29
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|59
|45
|.567
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|31-20
|28-25
|San Francisco
|58
|49
|.542
|2½
|+1
|4-6
|L-1
|30-24
|28-25
|Arizona
|57
|50
|.533
|3½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|28-28
|29-22
|San Diego
|52
|55
|.486
|8½
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|29-25
|23-30
|Colorado
|42
|64
|.396
|18
|14½
|5-5
|W-2
|25-28
|17-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Houston 7, Cleveland 3
Seattle 6, Boston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
Washington 5, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.