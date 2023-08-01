On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
65
41
.613
_
_
6-4
W-2
32-21
33-20

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-2 32-21 33-20
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 +5 5-5 W-2 37-19 28-25
Toronto 59 48 .551 _ 5-5 L-2 29-22 30-26
Boston 56 50 .528 9 5-5 L-3 30-23 26-27
New York 55 51 .519 10 5-5 L-2 32-25 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ _ 4-6 L-5 30-24 24-29
Cleveland 53 54 .495 1 6 5-5 L-1 28-24 25-30
Detroit 47 59 .443 11½ 3-7 L-1 22-30 25-29
Chicago 43 64 .402 11 16 3-7 L-1 23-29 20-35
Kansas City 32 75 .299 22 27 4-6 W-3 18-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 60 46 .566 _ _ 3-7 L-3 34-20 26-26
Houston 60 47 .561 ½ +1 6-4 W-1 29-25 31-22
Los Angeles 56 51 .523 3 7-3 W-2 29-23 27-28
Seattle 55 51 .519 5 7-3 W-2 30-25 25-26
Oakland 30 77 .280 30½ 29 4-6 L-1 15-39 15-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 67 37 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-1 35-20 32-17
Philadelphia 57 49 .538 11 5-5 W-1 28-20 29-29
Miami 57 50 .533 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 33-22 24-28
New York 50 55 .476 17½ 6 5-5 W-1 26-23 24-32
Washington 45 62 .421 23½ 12 6-4 W-1 21-33 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 59 49 .546 _ _ 7-3 W-2 28-26 31-23
Milwaukee 57 50 .533 _ 3-7 L-4 29-24 28-26
Chicago 53 53 .500 5 8-2 L-2 27-27 26-26
Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10½ 9 6-4 W-2 25-27 22-31
St. Louis 47 60 .439 11½ 10 3-7 W-1 23-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 28-25
San Francisco 58 49 .542 +1 4-6 L-1 30-24 28-25
Arizona 57 50 .533 _ 3-7 W-1 28-28 29-22
San Diego 52 55 .486 5 6-4 L-1 29-25 23-30
Colorado 42 64 .396 18 14½ 5-5 W-2 25-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 Photogrammetry, 3D Visualization, and...
8|7 FDR Training
8|7 The Diana Initiative
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories