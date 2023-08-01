All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division W

L

Pct

GB

WCGB

L10

Str

Home

Away Baltimore

65

41

.613

_

_

6-4

W-2

32-21

33-20 ... READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-2 32-21 33-20 Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 1½ +5 5-5 W-2 37-19 28-25 Toronto 59 48 .551 6½ _ 5-5 L-2 29-22 30-26 Boston 56 50 .528 9 2½ 5-5 L-3 30-23 26-27 New York 55 51 .519 10 3½ 5-5 L-2 32-25 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ _ 4-6 L-5 30-24 24-29 Cleveland 53 54 .495 1 6 5-5 L-1 28-24 25-30 Detroit 47 59 .443 6½ 11½ 3-7 L-1 22-30 25-29 Chicago 43 64 .402 11 16 3-7 L-1 23-29 20-35 Kansas City 32 75 .299 22 27 4-6 W-3 18-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Texas 60 46 .566 _ _ 3-7 L-3 34-20 26-26 Houston 60 47 .561 ½ +1 6-4 W-1 29-25 31-22 Los Angeles 56 51 .523 4½ 3 7-3 W-2 29-23 27-28 Seattle 55 51 .519 5 3½ 7-3 W-2 30-25 25-26 Oakland 30 77 .280 30½ 29 4-6 L-1 15-39 15-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 67 37 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-1 35-20 32-17 Philadelphia 57 49 .538 11 +½ 5-5 W-1 28-20 29-29 Miami 57 50 .533 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 33-22 24-28 New York 50 55 .476 17½ 6 5-5 W-1 26-23 24-32 Washington 45 62 .421 23½ 12 6-4 W-1 21-33 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Cincinnati 59 49 .546 _ _ 7-3 W-2 28-26 31-23 Milwaukee 57 50 .533 1½ _ 3-7 L-4 29-24 28-26 Chicago 53 53 .500 5 3½ 8-2 L-2 27-27 26-26 Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10½ 9 6-4 W-2 25-27 22-31 St. Louis 47 60 .439 11½ 10 3-7 W-1 23-29 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 28-25 San Francisco 58 49 .542 2½ +1 4-6 L-1 30-24 28-25 Arizona 57 50 .533 3½ _ 3-7 W-1 28-28 29-22 San Diego 52 55 .486 8½ 5 6-4 L-1 29-25 23-30 Colorado 42 64 .396 18 14½ 5-5 W-2 25-28 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.