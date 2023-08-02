On Air: Inside the IC with Justin Doubleday
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 9:57 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 66 41 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-3 32-21 34-20
Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 +6 6-4 W-3 37-19 29-25
Toronto 59 49 .546 _ 5-5 L-3 29-23 30-26
Boston 57 50 .533 9 6-4 W-1 30-23 27-27
New York 55 52 .514 11 5-5 L-3 32-26 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 55 53 .509 _ _ 5-5 W-1 30-24 25-29
Cleveland 53 55 .491 2 6 4-6 L-2 28-24 25-31
Detroit 47 60 .439 11½ 3-7 L-2 22-30 25-30
Chicago 43 65 .398 12 16 2-8 L-2 23-29 20-36
Kansas City 33 75 .306 22 26 5-5 W-4 19-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 61 46 .570 _ _ 3-7 W-1 35-20 26-26
Houston 61 47 .565 ½ +2 6-4 W-2 30-25 31-22
Los Angeles 56 52 .519 3 6-4 L-1 29-23 27-29
Seattle 55 52 .514 6 6-4 L-1 30-26 25-26
Oakland 30 78 .278 31½ 29 3-7 L-2 15-39 15-39

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 68 37 .648 _ _ 6-4 W-1 36-20 32-17
Philadelphia 58 49 .542 11 6-4 W-2 28-20 30-29
Miami 57 51 .528 12½ 1 4-6 L-2 33-23 24-28
New York 50 56 .472 18½ 7 5-5 L-1 26-23 24-33
Washington 45 63 .417 24½ 13 5-5 L-1 21-34 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 59 50 .541 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-26 31-24
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 ½ _ 4-6 W-1 29-24 29-26
Chicago 54 53 .505 4 8-2 W-1 28-27 26-26
Pittsburgh 48 58 .453 9 6-4 W-3 26-27 22-31
St. Louis 47 61 .435 11½ 11 3-7 L-1 23-30 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 60 45 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-20 28-25
San Francisco 59 49 .546 +1 5-5 W-1 31-24 28-25
Arizona 57 51 .528 1 3-7 L-1 28-28 29-23
San Diego 53 55 .491 5 6-4 W-1 29-25 24-30
Colorado 42 65 .393 19 15½ 4-6 L-1 25-29 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 4

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 5-7) at Miami (Cueto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

