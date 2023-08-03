On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
66
42
.611
_
_
6-4
L-1
32-21
34-21

...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 66 42 .611 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-21 34-21
Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 +5 5-5 L-1 37-19 29-26
Toronto 60 49 .550 _ 6-4 W-1 30-23 30-26
Boston 57 51 .528 9 6-4 L-1 30-23 27-28
New York 56 52 .519 10 5-5 W-1 33-26 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 55 54 .505 _ _ 4-6 L-1 30-24 25-30
Cleveland 53 56 .486 2 7 4-6 L-3 28-24 25-32
Detroit 48 60 .444 11½ 4-6 W-1 22-30 26-30
Chicago 43 66 .394 12 17 2-8 L-3 23-29 20-37
Kansas City 34 75 .312 21 26 6-4 W-5 20-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 62 46 .574 _ _ 4-6 W-2 36-20 26-26
Houston 62 47 .569 ½ +2 7-3 W-3 31-25 31-22
Seattle 56 52 .519 6 6-4 W-1 31-26 25-26
Los Angeles 56 53 .514 4 6-4 L-2 29-23 27-30
Oakland 30 79 .275 32½ 30 3-7 L-3 15-39 15-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ _ 6-4 W-2 37-20 32-17
Philadelphia 58 50 .537 12 6-4 L-1 28-20 30-30
Miami 58 51 .532 12½ _ 5-5 W-1 34-23 24-28
New York 50 57 .467 19½ 7 4-6 L-2 26-23 24-34
Washington 46 63 .422 24½ 12 5-5 W-1 22-34 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 59 51 .536 _ _ 5-5 L-2 28-26 31-25
Milwaukee 58 51 .532 ½ _ 3-7 L-1 29-24 29-27
Chicago 55 53 .509 3 8-2 W-2 29-27 26-26
Pittsburgh 48 59 .449 9 6-4 L-1 26-28 22-31
St. Louis 48 61 .440 10½ 10 4-6 W-1 24-30 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 61 45 .575 _ _ 5-5 W-2 33-20 28-25
San Francisco 60 49 .550 +2 6-4 W-2 32-24 28-25
Arizona 57 52 .523 1 3-7 L-2 28-28 29-24
San Diego 54 55 .495 4 6-4 W-2 29-25 25-30
Colorado 42 66 .389 20 15½ 3-7 L-2 25-30 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 11, Colorado 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 0-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
