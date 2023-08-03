All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
66
42
.611
_
_
6-4
L-1
32-21
34-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|66
|42
|.611
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|32-21
|34-21
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|.595
|1½
|+5
|5-5
|L-1
|37-19
|29-26
|Toronto
|60
|49
|.550
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|30-23
|30-26
|Boston
|57
|51
|.528
|9
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|30-23
|27-28
|New York
|56
|52
|.519
|10
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-26
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|55
|54
|.505
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|30-24
|25-30
|Cleveland
|53
|56
|.486
|2
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|28-24
|25-32
|Detroit
|48
|60
|.444
|6½
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-30
|26-30
|Chicago
|43
|66
|.394
|12
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|23-29
|20-37
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|.312
|21
|26
|6-4
|W-5
|20-36
|14-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|62
|46
|.574
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|36-20
|26-26
|Houston
|62
|47
|.569
|½
|+2
|7-3
|W-3
|31-25
|31-22
|Seattle
|56
|52
|.519
|6
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-26
|25-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|53
|.514
|6½
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|29-23
|27-30
|Oakland
|30
|79
|.275
|32½
|30
|3-7
|L-3
|15-39
|15-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|69
|37
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-20
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|58
|50
|.537
|12
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-20
|30-30
|Miami
|58
|51
|.532
|12½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-23
|24-28
|New York
|50
|57
|.467
|19½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|26-23
|24-34
|Washington
|46
|63
|.422
|24½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|22-34
|24-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|59
|51
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|28-26
|31-25
|Milwaukee
|58
|51
|.532
|½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|29-24
|29-27
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|3
|2½
|8-2
|W-2
|29-27
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|48
|59
|.449
|9½
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|26-28
|22-31
|St. Louis
|48
|61
|.440
|10½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|24-30
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|61
|45
|.575
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|33-20
|28-25
|San Francisco
|60
|49
|.550
|2½
|+2
|6-4
|W-2
|32-24
|28-25
|Arizona
|57
|52
|.523
|5½
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|28-28
|29-24
|San Diego
|54
|55
|.495
|8½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|29-25
|25-30
|Colorado
|42
|66
|.389
|20
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-30
|17-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 3, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 11, Colorado 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 0-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.