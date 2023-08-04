On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023 9:59 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
67
42
.615
_
_
6-4
W-1
32-21
35-21

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 67 42 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 32-21 35-21
Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 2 +5½ 5-5 L-1 37-19 29-26
Toronto 60 50 .545 _ 5-5 L-1 30-24 30-26
Boston 57 51 .528 2 6-4 L-1 30-23 27-28
New York 57 52 .523 10 5-5 W-2 34-26 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 56 54 .509 _ _ 4-6 W-1 30-24 26-30
Cleveland 53 56 .486 4-6 L-3 28-24 25-32
Detroit 48 60 .444 7 11 4-6 W-1 22-30 26-30
Chicago 43 67 .391 13 17 2-8 L-4 23-29 20-38
Kansas City 35 75 .318 21 25 7-3 W-6 21-36 14-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 63 46 .578 _ _ 5-5 W-3 37-20 26-26
Houston 62 48 .564 +2 6-4 L-1 31-25 31-23
Seattle 57 52 .523 6 7-3 W-2 31-26 26-26
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 4 5-5 L-3 29-24 27-30
Oakland 30 80 .273 33½ 30 3-7 L-4 15-39 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ _ 6-4 W-2 37-20 32-17
Philadelphia 59 50 .541 11½ +1 6-4 W-1 28-20 31-30
Miami 58 52 .527 13 ½ 5-5 L-1 34-24 24-28
New York 50 58 .463 20 4-6 L-3 26-23 24-35
Washington 46 63 .422 24½ 12 5-5 W-1 22-34 24-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 59 51 .536 _ _ 4-6 W-1 30-24 29-27
Cincinnati 59 52 .532 ½ _ 4-6 L-3 28-26 31-26
Chicago 56 53 .514 2 8-2 W-3 30-27 26-26
Pittsburgh 48 60 .444 10 5-5 L-2 26-28 22-32
St. Louis 48 62 .436 11 10½ 4-6 L-1 24-31 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 62 45 .579 _ _ 5-5 W-3 34-20 28-25
San Francisco 61 49 .555 +2½ 7-3 W-3 33-24 28-25
Arizona 57 53 .518 3-7 L-3 28-28 29-25
San Diego 54 55 .495 9 4 6-4 W-2 29-25 25-30
Colorado 42 66 .389 20½ 15½ 3-7 L-2 25-30 17-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 Indianapolis Cybersecurity Conference
8|10 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|10 Idaho Digital Government Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories