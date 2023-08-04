All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
67
42
.615
_
_
6-4
W-1
32-21
35-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|67
|42
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-21
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|.595
|2
|+5½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-19
|29-26
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-24
|30-26
|Boston
|57
|51
|.528
|9½
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|30-23
|27-28
|New York
|57
|52
|.523
|10
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|34-26
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|56
|54
|.509
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|26-30
|Cleveland
|53
|56
|.486
|2½
|6½
|4-6
|L-3
|28-24
|25-32
|Detroit
|48
|60
|.444
|7
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|22-30
|26-30
|Chicago
|43
|67
|.391
|13
|17
|2-8
|L-4
|23-29
|20-38
|Kansas City
|35
|75
|.318
|21
|25
|7-3
|W-6
|21-36
|14-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|63
|46
|.578
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|37-20
|26-26
|Houston
|62
|48
|.564
|1½
|+2
|6-4
|L-1
|31-25
|31-23
|Seattle
|57
|52
|.523
|6
|2½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-26
|26-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|54
|.509
|7½
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|29-24
|27-30
|Oakland
|30
|80
|.273
|33½
|30
|3-7
|L-4
|15-39
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|69
|37
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-20
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|59
|50
|.541
|11½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|28-20
|31-30
|Miami
|58
|52
|.527
|13
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-24
|24-28
|New York
|50
|58
|.463
|20
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|26-23
|24-35
|Washington
|46
|63
|.422
|24½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|22-34
|24-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|59
|51
|.536
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|59
|52
|.532
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|28-26
|31-26
|Chicago
|56
|53
|.514
|2½
|2
|8-2
|W-3
|30-27
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|48
|60
|.444
|10
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|26-28
|22-32
|St. Louis
|48
|62
|.436
|11
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-31
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|62
|45
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|34-20
|28-25
|San Francisco
|61
|49
|.555
|2½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-3
|33-24
|28-25
|Arizona
|57
|53
|.518
|6½
|1½
|3-7
|L-3
|28-28
|29-25
|San Diego
|54
|55
|.495
|9
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|29-25
|25-30
|Colorado
|42
|66
|.389
|20½
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-30
|17-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.