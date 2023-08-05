All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|68
|42
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-21
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|67
|45
|.598
|2
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|37-19
|30-26
|Toronto
|61
|50
|.550
|7½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|30-24
|31-26
|Boston
|57
|52
|.523
|10½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|30-24
|27-28
|New York
|57
|53
|.518
|11
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-27
|23-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|57
|54
|.514
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|31-24
|26-30
|Cleveland
|54
|56
|.491
|2½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-24
|25-32
|Detroit
|48
|61
|.440
|8
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|22-31
|26-30
|Chicago
|43
|68
|.387
|14
|18
|2-8
|L-5
|23-29
|20-39
|Kansas City
|36
|75
|.324
|21
|25
|8-2
|W-7
|21-36
|15-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|64
|46
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|38-20
|26-26
|Houston
|63
|48
|.568
|1½
|+2
|6-4
|W-1
|31-25
|32-23
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|6
|2½
|8-2
|W-3
|31-26
|27-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|55
|.505
|8½
|5
|4-6
|L-4
|29-25
|27-30
|Oakland
|30
|80
|.273
|34
|30½
|3-7
|L-4
|15-39
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|37
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|37-20
|33-17
|Philadelphia
|59
|51
|.536
|12½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|28-21
|31-30
|Miami
|58
|53
|.523
|14
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-24
|24-29
|New York
|50
|59
|.459
|21
|7½
|4-6
|L-4
|26-23
|24-36
|Washington
|47
|63
|.427
|24½
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|22-34
|25-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|59
|52
|.532
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|30-25
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|59
|53
|.527
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|28-27
|31-26
|Chicago
|56
|54
|.509
|2½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|30-28
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|49
|60
|.450
|9
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-28
|23-32
|St. Louis
|48
|63
|.432
|11
|10½
|3-7
|L-2
|24-32
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|63
|45
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|34-20
|29-25
|San Francisco
|61
|49
|.555
|3
|+3
|7-3
|W-3
|33-24
|28-25
|Arizona
|57
|54
|.514
|7½
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|28-28
|29-26
|San Diego
|54
|56
|.491
|10
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|29-26
|25-30
|Colorado
|43
|66
|.394
|20½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|25-30
|18-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 7, Boston 3
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 9, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
