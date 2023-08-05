All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 68 42 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-21 35-21 Tampa Bay 67 45 .598 2 +5½ 6-4 W-1 37-19 30-26 Toronto 61 50 .550 7½ _ 5-5 W-1 30-24 31-26 Boston 57 52 .523 10½ 3 5-5 L-2 30-24 27-28 New York 57 53 .518 11 3½ 4-6 L-1 34-27 23-26

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 57 54 .514 _ _ 4-6 W-2 31-24 26-30 Cleveland 54 56 .491 2½ 6½ 5-5 W-1 29-24 25-32 Detroit 48 61 .440 8 12 3-7 L-1 22-31 26-30 Chicago 43 68 .387 14 18 2-8 L-5 23-29 20-39 Kansas City 36 75 .324 21 25 8-2 W-7 21-36 15-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Texas 64 46 .582 _ _ 5-5 W-4 38-20 26-26 Houston 63 48 .568 1½ +2 6-4 W-1 31-25 32-23 Seattle 58 52 .527 6 2½ 8-2 W-3 31-26 27-26 Los Angeles 56 55 .505 8½ 5 4-6 L-4 29-25 27-30 Oakland 30 80 .273 34 30½ 3-7 L-4 15-39 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 70 37 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-3 37-20 33-17 Philadelphia 59 51 .536 12½ +1 6-4 L-1 28-21 31-30 Miami 58 53 .523 14 ½ 4-6 L-2 34-24 24-29 New York 50 59 .459 21 7½ 4-6 L-4 26-23 24-36 Washington 47 63 .427 24½ 11 6-4 W-2 22-34 25-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 59 52 .532 _ _ 3-7 L-1 30-25 29-27 Cincinnati 59 53 .527 ½ _ 4-6 L-4 28-27 31-26 Chicago 56 54 .509 2½ 2 7-3 L-1 30-28 26-26 Pittsburgh 49 60 .450 9 8½ 6-4 W-1 26-28 23-32 St. Louis 48 63 .432 11 10½ 3-7 L-2 24-32 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 63 45 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-4 34-20 29-25 San Francisco 61 49 .555 3 +3 7-3 W-3 33-24 28-25 Arizona 57 54 .514 7½ 1½ 3-7 L-4 28-28 29-26 San Diego 54 56 .491 10 4 6-4 L-1 29-26 25-30 Colorado 43 66 .394 20½ 14½ 4-6 W-1 25-30 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

