Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2023 4:28 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
70
42
.625
_
_
8-2
W-4
35-21
35-21

...

Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-21 35-21
Tampa Bay 67 46 .593 +4 6-4 L-1 37-19 30-27
Toronto 63 50 .558 _ 6-4 W-3 30-24 33-26
New York 58 53 .523 11½ 4 5-5 W-1 35-27 23-26
Boston 57 54 .514 12½ 5 3-7 L-4 30-26 27-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 58 54 .518 _ _ 4-6 W-3 32-24 26-30
Cleveland 54 58 .482 4 3-7 L-2 29-26 25-32
Detroit 49 61 .445 8 12½ 3-7 W-1 23-31 26-30
Chicago 45 68 .398 13½ 18 4-6 W-2 23-29 22-39
Kansas City 36 77 .319 22½ 27 7-3 L-2 21-36 15-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 65 46 .586 _ _ 6-4 W-5 39-20 26-26
Houston 63 49 .563 5-5 L-1 31-25 32-24
Seattle 59 52 .532 6 3 8-2 W-4 31-26 28-26
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 3-7 L-5 29-26 27-30
Oakland 31 80 .279 34 31 3-7 W-1 16-39 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 38 .648 _ _ 6-4 L-1 37-20 33-18
Philadelphia 61 51 .545 11 +2½ 6-4 W-2 30-21 31-30
Miami 58 54 .518 14 ½ 4-6 L-3 34-24 24-30
New York 50 61 .450 21½ 8 3-7 L-6 26-23 24-38
Washington 48 63 .432 23½ 10 6-4 W-3 22-34 26-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 60 52 .536 _ _ 4-6 W-1 31-25 29-27
Cincinnati 59 54 .522 _ 3-7 L-5 28-28 31-26
Chicago 57 54 .514 1 7-3 W-1 31-28 26-26
Pittsburgh 49 61 .445 10 5-5 L-1 26-28 23-33
St. Louis 49 63 .438 11 4-6 W-1 25-32 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 63 46 .578 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-20 29-26
San Francisco 61 50 .550 3 +3 7-3 L-1 33-24 28-26
Arizona 57 55 .509 2-8 L-5 28-28 29-27
San Diego 55 56 .495 9 3 7-3 W-1 30-26 25-30
Colorado 43 67 .391 20½ 14½ 3-7 L-1 25-30 18-37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 9, Miami 8

Toronto 5, Boston 4

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6

Washington 7, Cincinnati 3

Texas 9, Miami 8

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

