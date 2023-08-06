All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
70
42
.625
_
_
8-2
W-4
35-21
35-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|35-21
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|.593
|3½
|+4
|6-4
|L-1
|37-19
|30-27
|Toronto
|63
|50
|.558
|7½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|30-24
|33-26
|New York
|58
|53
|.523
|11½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|35-27
|23-26
|Boston
|57
|54
|.514
|12½
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|30-26
|27-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|.518
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|32-24
|26-30
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|.482
|4
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|29-26
|25-32
|Detroit
|49
|61
|.445
|8
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-31
|26-30
|Chicago
|45
|68
|.398
|13½
|18
|4-6
|W-2
|23-29
|22-39
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|.319
|22½
|27
|7-3
|L-2
|21-36
|15-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|39-20
|26-26
|Houston
|63
|49
|.563
|2½
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-25
|32-24
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|6
|3
|8-2
|W-4
|31-26
|28-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|L-5
|29-26
|27-30
|Oakland
|31
|80
|.279
|34
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|16-39
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|38
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|37-20
|33-18
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|11
|+2½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-21
|31-30
|Miami
|58
|54
|.518
|14
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-24
|24-30
|New York
|50
|61
|.450
|21½
|8
|3-7
|L-6
|26-23
|24-38
|Washington
|48
|63
|.432
|23½
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|22-34
|26-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|31-25
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|59
|54
|.522
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|28-28
|31-26
|Chicago
|57
|54
|.514
|2½
|1
|7-3
|W-1
|31-28
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|49
|61
|.445
|10
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-28
|23-33
|St. Louis
|49
|63
|.438
|11
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|25-32
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-20
|29-26
|San Francisco
|61
|50
|.550
|3
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|33-24
|28-26
|Arizona
|57
|55
|.509
|7½
|1½
|2-8
|L-5
|28-28
|29-27
|San Diego
|55
|56
|.495
|9
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|30-26
|25-30
|Colorado
|43
|67
|.391
|20½
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|25-30
|18-37
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 9, Miami 8
Toronto 5, Boston 4
Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 12, Arizona 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6
Washington 7, Cincinnati 3
Texas 9, Miami 8
Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 12, Arizona 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.