Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2023 9:57 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
70
42
.625
_
_
8-2
W-4
35-21
35-21

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-21 35-21
Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 +4½ 6-4 W-1 37-19 31-27
Toronto 63 50 .558 _ 6-4 W-3 30-24 33-26
New York 58 54 .518 12 4-6 L-1 35-28 23-26
Boston 57 54 .514 12½ 5 3-7 L-4 30-26 27-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 59 54 .522 _ _ 5-5 W-4 33-24 26-30
Cleveland 54 58 .482 3-7 L-2 29-26 25-32
Detroit 49 62 .441 9 13 3-7 L-1 23-32 26-30
Chicago 45 68 .398 14 18 4-6 W-2 23-29 22-39
Kansas City 36 77 .319 23 27 7-3 L-2 21-36 15-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 66 46 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-6 40-20 26-26
Houston 64 49 .566 +1 6-4 W-1 31-25 33-24
Seattle 60 52 .536 6 8-2 W-5 31-26 29-26
Los Angeles 56 57 .496 10½ 7 2-8 L-6 29-27 27-30
Oakland 32 80 .286 34 30½ 4-6 W-2 17-39 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 39 .642 _ _ 6-4 L-2 37-20 33-19
Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10½ +3 6-4 W-2 30-21 31-30
Miami 58 55 .513 14 ½ 3-7 L-4 34-24 24-31
New York 50 61 .450 21 3-7 L-6 26-23 24-38
Washington 49 63 .438 22½ 9 6-4 W-4 22-34 27-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 60 53 .531 _ _ 3-7 L-1 31-26 29-27
Cincinnati 59 55 .518 _ 3-7 L-6 28-29 31-26
Chicago 58 54 .518 _ 7-3 W-2 32-28 26-26
Pittsburgh 50 61 .450 9 6-4 W-1 26-28 24-33
St. Louis 49 64 .434 11 3-7 L-1 25-33 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 64 46 .582 _ _ 6-4 W-1 34-20 30-26
San Francisco 61 51 .545 4 +3 6-4 L-2 33-24 28-27
Arizona 57 56 .504 2-8 L-6 28-28 29-28
San Diego 55 57 .491 10 3 6-4 L-1 30-27 25-30
Colorado 44 67 .396 20½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 25-30 19-37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sports News

Top Stories