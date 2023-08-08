On Air: Innovation in Government
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 9:57 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
70
42
.625
_
_
8-2
W-4
35-21
35-21

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-21 35-21
Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 +4 6-4 W-1 37-19 31-27
Toronto 64 50 .561 7 _ 6-4 W-4 30-24 34-26
Boston 58 54 .518 12 5 3-7 W-1 31-26 27-28
New York 58 55 .513 12½ 4-6 L-2 35-28 23-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 60 54 .526 _ _ 6-4 W-5 33-24 27-30
Cleveland 54 59 .478 2-8 L-3 29-27 25-32
Detroit 49 63 .438 10 14 3-7 L-2 23-33 26-30
Chicago 46 68 .404 14 18 5-5 W-3 24-29 22-39
Kansas City 36 78 .316 24 28 7-3 L-3 21-36 15-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 67 46 .593 _ _ 7-3 W-7 40-20 27-26
Houston 64 49 .566 3 6-4 W-1 31-25 33-24
Seattle 60 52 .536 3 8-2 W-5 31-26 29-26
Los Angeles 56 58 .491 11½ 8 2-8 L-7 29-28 27-30
Oakland 32 81 .283 35 31½ 4-6 L-1 17-40 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 70 40 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-3 37-20 33-20
Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10 +2½ 6-4 W-2 30-21 31-30
Miami 58 56 .509 14 2-8 L-5 34-24 24-32
New York 51 61 .455 20 3-7 W-1 27-23 24-38
Washington 49 63 .438 22 6-4 W-4 22-34 27-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 61 53 .535 _ _ 4-6 W-1 32-26 29-27
Cincinnati 60 55 .522 _ 3-7 W-1 29-29 31-26
Chicago 58 55 .513 1 6-4 L-1 32-28 26-27
Pittsburgh 51 61 .455 9 6-4 W-2 27-28 24-33
St. Louis 49 64 .434 11½ 10 3-7 L-1 25-33 24-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 65 46 .586 _ _ 7-3 W-2 34-20 31-26
San Francisco 62 51 .549 4 +3 6-4 W-1 33-24 29-27
Arizona 57 56 .504 9 2 2-8 L-6 28-28 29-28
San Diego 55 58 .487 11 4 6-4 L-2 30-28 25-30
Colorado 44 68 .393 21½ 14½ 4-6 L-1 25-30 19-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

