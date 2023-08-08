All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|35-21
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|.596
|3
|+4
|6-4
|W-1
|37-19
|31-27
|Toronto
|64
|50
|.561
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|30-24
|34-26
|Boston
|58
|54
|.518
|12
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|31-26
|27-28
|New York
|58
|55
|.513
|12½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|23-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|54
|.526
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|33-24
|27-30
|Cleveland
|54
|59
|.478
|5½
|9½
|2-8
|L-3
|29-27
|25-32
|Detroit
|49
|63
|.438
|10
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|23-33
|26-30
|Chicago
|46
|68
|.404
|14
|18
|5-5
|W-3
|24-29
|22-39
|Kansas City
|36
|78
|.316
|24
|28
|7-3
|L-3
|21-36
|15-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|40-20
|27-26
|Houston
|64
|49
|.566
|3
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-25
|33-24
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6½
|3
|8-2
|W-5
|31-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|58
|.491
|11½
|8
|2-8
|L-7
|29-28
|27-30
|Oakland
|32
|81
|.283
|35
|31½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-40
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|37-20
|33-20
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|10
|+2½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-21
|31-30
|Miami
|58
|56
|.509
|14
|1½
|2-8
|L-5
|34-24
|24-32
|New York
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-23
|24-38
|Washington
|49
|63
|.438
|22
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|22-34
|27-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|32-26
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|60
|55
|.522
|1½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|29-29
|31-26
|Chicago
|58
|55
|.513
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|26-27
|Pittsburgh
|51
|61
|.455
|9
|7½
|6-4
|W-2
|27-28
|24-33
|St. Louis
|49
|64
|.434
|11½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|25-33
|24-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|31-26
|San Francisco
|62
|51
|.549
|4
|+3
|6-4
|W-1
|33-24
|29-27
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|9
|2
|2-8
|L-6
|28-28
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|58
|.487
|11
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|30-28
|25-30
|Colorado
|44
|68
|.393
|21½
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|25-30
|19-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
