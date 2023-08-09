On Air: On DoD
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
70
43
.619
_
_
7-3
L-1
35-22
35-21

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 70 43 .619 _ _ 7-3 L-1 35-22 35-21
Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 2 +5 7-3 W-2 38-19 31-27
Toronto 64 51 .557 7 _ 5-5 L-1 30-24 34-27
New York 59 55 .518 11½ 4-6 W-1 35-28 24-27
Boston 58 55 .513 12 5 2-8 L-1 31-27 27-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 60 55 .522 _ _ 6-4 L-1 33-24 27-31
Cleveland 55 59 .482 3-7 W-1 30-27 25-32
Detroit 50 63 .442 9 13 4-6 W-1 24-33 26-30
Chicago 46 69 .400 14 18 4-6 L-1 24-30 22-39
Kansas City 37 78 .322 23 27 7-3 W-1 21-36 16-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 68 46 .596 _ _ 8-2 W-8 40-20 28-26
Houston 65 49 .570 3 +1½ 7-3 W-2 31-25 34-24
Seattle 61 52 .540 2 8-2 W-6 32-26 29-26
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½ 7 3-7 W-1 30-28 27-30
Oakland 32 82 .281 36 31½ 4-6 L-2 17-41 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 71 40 .640 _ _ 6-4 W-1 37-20 34-20
Philadelphia 62 52 .544 10½ +3 6-4 L-1 31-22 31-30
Miami 59 56 .513 14 ½ 3-7 W-1 34-24 25-32
New York 51 62 .451 21 2-8 L-1 27-24 24-38
Washington 50 64 .439 22½ 9 7-3 W-1 22-34 28-30

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 61 54 .530 _ _ 4-6 L-1 32-27 29-27
Chicago 59 55 .518 _ 6-4 W-1 32-28 27-27
Cincinnati 60 56 .517 _ 3-7 L-1 29-30 31-26
Pittsburgh 51 62 .451 9 6-4 L-1 27-29 24-33
St. Louis 49 65 .430 11½ 10 3-7 L-2 25-33 24-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 66 46 .589 _ _ 8-2 W-3 34-20 32-26
San Francisco 62 52 .544 5 +3 6-4 L-1 33-24 29-28
Arizona 57 57 .500 10 2 2-8 L-7 28-29 29-28
San Diego 55 59 .482 12 4 5-5 L-3 30-28 25-31
Colorado 45 68 .398 21½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 25-30 20-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Texas 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

