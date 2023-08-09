All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|35-22
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|.600
|2
|+5
|7-3
|W-2
|38-19
|31-27
|Toronto
|64
|51
|.557
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-24
|34-27
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|24-27
|Boston
|58
|55
|.513
|12
|5
|2-8
|L-1
|31-27
|27-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|33-24
|27-31
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|.482
|4½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|25-32
|Detroit
|50
|63
|.442
|9
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|24-33
|26-30
|Chicago
|46
|69
|.400
|14
|18
|4-6
|L-1
|24-30
|22-39
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|.322
|23
|27
|7-3
|W-1
|21-36
|16-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|40-20
|28-26
|Houston
|65
|49
|.570
|3
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-25
|34-24
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|6½
|2
|8-2
|W-6
|32-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|30-28
|27-30
|Oakland
|32
|82
|.281
|36
|31½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-41
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-20
|34-20
|Philadelphia
|62
|52
|.544
|10½
|+3
|6-4
|L-1
|31-22
|31-30
|Miami
|59
|56
|.513
|14
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|34-24
|25-32
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|27-24
|24-38
|Washington
|50
|64
|.439
|22½
|9
|7-3
|W-1
|22-34
|28-30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|61
|54
|.530
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|32-27
|29-27
|Chicago
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-28
|27-27
|Cincinnati
|60
|56
|.517
|1½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|29-30
|31-26
|Pittsburgh
|51
|62
|.451
|9
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-29
|24-33
|St. Louis
|49
|65
|.430
|11½
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|25-33
|24-32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|34-20
|32-26
|San Francisco
|62
|52
|.544
|5
|+3
|6-4
|L-1
|33-24
|29-28
|Arizona
|57
|57
|.500
|10
|2
|2-8
|L-7
|28-29
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|59
|.482
|12
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|30-28
|25-31
|Colorado
|45
|68
|.398
|21½
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-30
|20-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Texas 6, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
