Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 70 44 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-2 35-23 35-21
Tampa Bay 69 47 .595 2 +4 6-4 L-1 38-20 31-27
Toronto 65 51 .560 6 _ 6-4 W-1 30-24 35-27
Boston 59 55 .518 11 5 3-7 W-1 32-27 27-28
New York 59 56 .513 11½ 4-6 L-1 35-28 24-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 60 56 .517 _ _ 6-4 L-2 33-24 27-32
Cleveland 55 60 .478 3-7 L-1 30-28 25-32
Detroit 51 63 .447 8 13 5-5 W-2 25-33 26-30
Chicago 47 69 .405 13 18 4-6 W-1 25-30 22-39
Kansas City 37 79 .319 23 28 6-4 L-1 21-36 16-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 68 47 .591 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-20 28-27
Houston 66 49 .574 2 +1½ 7-3 W-3 31-25 35-24
Seattle 62 52 .544 2 9-1 W-7 33-26 29-26
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½ 7 3-7 W-2 31-28 27-30
Oakland 33 82 .287 35 31½ 4-6 W-1 18-41 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 40 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-2 37-20 35-20
Philadelphia 63 52 .548 10½ +3½ 7-3 W-1 32-22 31-30
Miami 60 56 .517 14 _ 3-7 W-2 34-24 26-32
New York 52 62 .456 21 7 3-7 W-1 28-24 24-38
Washington 50 65 .435 23½ 6-4 L-1 22-34 28-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _ _ 5-5 W-1 33-27 29-27
Cincinnati 60 57 .513 ½ 2-8 L-2 29-31 31-26
Chicago 59 56 .513 ½ 6-4 L-1 32-28 27-28
Pittsburgh 51 63 .447 10 8 5-5 L-2 27-30 24-33
St. Louis 50 65 .435 11½ 4-6 W-1 25-33 25-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 67 46 .593 _ _ 8-2 W-4 34-20 33-26
San Francisco 62 53 .539 6 +2½ 5-5 L-2 33-24 29-29
Arizona 57 58 .496 11 1-9 L-8 28-30 29-28
San Diego 55 60 .478 13 4-6 L-4 30-28 25-32
Colorado 45 69 .395 22½ 14 5-5 L-1 25-30 20-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 2, Texas 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Minnesota 5

Toronto 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-1) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8) at Houston (Verlander 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 11-6) at Seattle (Castillo 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-11), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 8-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

