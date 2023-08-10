All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
70
44
.614
_
_
7-3
L-2
35-23
35-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|44
|.614
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|35-23
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|69
|47
|.595
|2
|+4
|6-4
|L-1
|38-20
|31-27
|Toronto
|65
|51
|.560
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|30-24
|35-27
|Boston
|59
|55
|.518
|11
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|32-27
|27-28
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|11½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-28
|24-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|56
|.517
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|33-24
|27-32
|Cleveland
|55
|60
|.478
|4½
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-28
|25-32
|Detroit
|51
|63
|.447
|8
|13
|5-5
|W-2
|25-33
|26-30
|Chicago
|47
|69
|.405
|13
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|25-30
|22-39
|Kansas City
|37
|79
|.319
|23
|28
|6-4
|L-1
|21-36
|16-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|68
|47
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-20
|28-27
|Houston
|66
|49
|.574
|2
|+1½
|7-3
|W-3
|31-25
|35-24
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|5½
|2
|9-1
|W-7
|33-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|10½
|7
|3-7
|W-2
|31-28
|27-30
|Oakland
|33
|82
|.287
|35
|31½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-41
|15-41
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|40
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-20
|35-20
|Philadelphia
|63
|52
|.548
|10½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-1
|32-22
|31-30
|Miami
|60
|56
|.517
|14
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|34-24
|26-32
|New York
|52
|62
|.456
|21
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|28-24
|24-38
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|23½
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-34
|28-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|33-27
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|60
|57
|.513
|2½
|½
|2-8
|L-2
|29-31
|31-26
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|27-28
|Pittsburgh
|51
|63
|.447
|10
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|27-30
|24-33
|St. Louis
|50
|65
|.435
|11½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|25-33
|25-32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|34-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|62
|53
|.539
|6
|+2½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-24
|29-29
|Arizona
|57
|58
|.496
|11
|2½
|1-9
|L-8
|28-30
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|60
|.478
|13
|4½
|4-6
|L-4
|30-28
|25-32
|Colorado
|45
|69
|.395
|22½
|14
|5-5
|L-1
|25-30
|20-39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 2, Texas 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-1) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8) at Houston (Verlander 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 11-6) at Seattle (Castillo 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-11), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 8-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.