Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 71 44 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-1 36-23 35-21
Tampa Bay 69 48 .590 3 +4 6-4 L-2 38-21 31-27
Toronto 65 52 .556 7 _ 6-4 L-1 30-24 35-28
Boston 60 55 .522 11 4 4-6 W-2 33-27 27-28
New York 59 56 .513 12 5 4-6 L-1 35-28 24-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 60 57 .513 _ _ 6-4 L-3 33-24 27-33
Cleveland 56 60 .483 3-7 W-1 31-28 25-32
Detroit 52 63 .452 7 12 5-5 W-3 26-33 26-30
Chicago 47 69 .405 12½ 17½ 4-6 W-1 25-30 22-39
Kansas City 37 80 .316 23 28 5-5 L-2 21-36 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 68 47 .591 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-20 28-27
Houston 66 50 .569 +1½ 7-3 L-1 31-25 35-25
Seattle 62 52 .544 9-1 W-7 33-26 29-26
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½ 3-7 W-2 31-28 27-30
Oakland 33 82 .287 35 31 4-6 W-1 18-41 15-41

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 41 .637 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-20 35-21
Philadelphia 64 52 .552 +4 7-3 W-2 33-22 31-30
Miami 60 56 .517 13½ _ 3-7 W-2 34-24 26-32
New York 52 62 .456 20½ 7 3-7 W-1 28-24 24-38
Washington 50 66 .431 23½ 10 6-4 L-2 22-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _ _ 5-5 W-1 33-27 29-27
Cincinnati 60 57 .513 ½ 2-8 L-2 29-31 31-26
Chicago 59 56 .513 ½ 6-4 L-1 32-28 27-28
Pittsburgh 52 63 .452 5-5 W-1 28-30 24-33
St. Louis 51 65 .440 11 9 5-5 W-2 25-33 26-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 68 46 .596 _ _ 9-1 W-5 35-20 33-26
San Francisco 62 53 .539 +2½ 5-5 L-2 33-24 29-29
Arizona 57 58 .496 11½ 1-9 L-8 28-30 29-28
San Diego 55 60 .478 13½ 4-6 L-4 30-28 25-32
Colorado 45 70 .391 23½ 14½ 4-6 L-2 25-30 20-40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 12-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-11) at Arizona (Gallen 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

