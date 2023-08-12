On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
71
45
.612
_
_
6-4
L-1
36-23
35-22

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 71 45 .612 _ _ 6-4 L-1 36-23 35-22
Tampa Bay 70 48 .593 2 +5 6-4 W-1 39-21 31-27
Toronto 65 53 .551 7 _ 6-4 L-2 30-25 35-28
Boston 61 55 .526 10 3 5-5 W-3 34-27 27-28
New York 60 56 .517 11 4 5-5 W-1 35-28 25-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 60 58 .508 _ _ 5-5 L-4 33-24 27-34
Cleveland 56 61 .479 3-7 L-1 31-28 25-33
Detroit 52 64 .448 7 12 5-5 L-1 26-33 26-31
Chicago 47 70 .402 12½ 17½ 4-6 L-1 25-31 22-39
Kansas City 38 80 .322 22 27 5-5 W-1 22-36 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 69 47 .595 _ _ 9-1 W-1 40-20 29-27
Houston 67 50 .573 +2½ 7-3 W-1 32-25 35-25
Seattle 63 52 .548 ½ 9-1 W-8 34-26 29-26
Los Angeles 58 59 .496 11½ 2-8 L-1 31-28 27-31
Oakland 33 83 .284 36 31 3-7 L-1 18-41 15-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 73 41 .640 _ _ 6-4 W-1 37-20 36-21
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 +4½ 7-3 W-3 34-22 31-30
Miami 60 57 .513 14½ ½ 3-7 L-1 34-25 26-32
New York 52 63 .452 21½ 2-8 L-1 28-25 24-38
Washington 51 66 .436 23½ 6-4 W-1 23-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-27 30-27
Cincinnati 61 57 .517 _ 2-8 W-1 29-31 32-26
Chicago 60 56 .517 _ 7-3 W-1 32-28 28-28
Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 10½ 8 4-6 L-1 28-31 24-33
St. Louis 51 66 .436 12 4-6 L-1 25-33 26-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 _ _ 9-1 W-6 36-20 33-26
San Francisco 62 54 .534 +2 4-6 L-3 33-25 29-29
Arizona 57 59 .491 12½ 3 1-9 L-9 28-31 29-28
San Diego 56 60 .483 13½ 4 4-6 W-1 30-28 26-32
Colorado 45 71 .388 24½ 15 3-7 L-3 25-30 20-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

