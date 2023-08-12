All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|71
|45
|.612
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-23
|35-22
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|.593
|2
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|39-21
|31-27
|Toronto
|65
|53
|.551
|7
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-25
|35-28
|Boston
|61
|55
|.526
|10
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|34-27
|27-28
|New York
|60
|56
|.517
|11
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|25-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|.508
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|33-24
|27-34
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|.479
|3½
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-28
|25-33
|Detroit
|52
|64
|.448
|7
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|26-33
|26-31
|Chicago
|47
|70
|.402
|12½
|17½
|4-6
|L-1
|25-31
|22-39
|Kansas City
|38
|80
|.322
|22
|27
|5-5
|W-1
|22-36
|16-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|69
|47
|.595
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|40-20
|29-27
|Houston
|67
|50
|.573
|2½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-1
|32-25
|35-25
|Seattle
|63
|52
|.548
|5½
|½
|9-1
|W-8
|34-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|58
|59
|.496
|11½
|6½
|2-8
|L-1
|31-28
|27-31
|Oakland
|33
|83
|.284
|36
|31
|3-7
|L-1
|18-41
|15-42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-20
|36-21
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|9½
|+4½
|7-3
|W-3
|34-22
|31-30
|Miami
|60
|57
|.513
|14½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|34-25
|26-32
|New York
|52
|63
|.452
|21½
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|28-25
|24-38
|Washington
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|23-34
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|63
|54
|.538
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-27
|30-27
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|2½
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|29-31
|32-26
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|32-28
|28-28
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|10½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|28-31
|24-33
|St. Louis
|51
|66
|.436
|12
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|25-33
|26-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|36-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|62
|54
|.534
|7½
|+2
|4-6
|L-3
|33-25
|29-29
|Arizona
|57
|59
|.491
|12½
|3
|1-9
|L-9
|28-31
|29-28
|San Diego
|56
|60
|.483
|13½
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|30-28
|26-32
|Colorado
|45
|71
|.388
|24½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|25-30
|20-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
