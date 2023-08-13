All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 72 45 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 36-23 36-22 Tampa Bay 71 48 .597 2 +6 6-4 W-2 40-21 31-27 Toronto 65 54 .546 8 _ 5-5 L-3 30-26 35-28 Boston 61 56 .521 11 3 4-6 L-1 34-28 27-28 New York 60 57 .513 12 4 5-5 L-1 35-28 25-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 61 58 .513 _ _ 6-4 W-1 33-24 28-34 Cleveland 56 62 .475 4½ 8½ 3-7 L-2 31-28 25-34 Detroit 53 64 .453 7 11 6-4 W-1 26-33 27-31 Chicago 47 71 .398 13½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 25-32 22-39 Kansas City 38 81 .319 23 27 4-6 L-1 22-37 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Texas 70 47 .598 _ _ 9-1 W-2 40-20 30-27 Houston 68 50 .576 2½ +3½ 7-3 W-2 33-25 35-25 Seattle 63 53 .543 6½ ½ 8-2 L-1 34-27 29-26 Los Angeles 58 60 .492 12½ 6½ 2-8 L-2 31-28 27-32 Oakland 33 84 .282 37 31 3-7 L-2 18-41 15-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 75 41 .647 _ _ 6-4 W-3 37-20 38-21 Philadelphia 65 53 .551 11 +3½ 7-3 L-1 34-23 31-30 Miami 61 57 .517 15 ½ 4-6 W-1 35-25 26-32 New York 52 65 .444 23½ 9 2-8 L-3 28-27 24-38 Washington 52 66 .441 24 9½ 7-3 W-2 24-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 64 54 .542 _ _ 6-4 W-3 33-27 31-27 Chicago 61 56 .521 2½ _ 7-3 W-2 32-28 29-28 Cincinnati 61 57 .517 3 ½ 2-8 W-1 29-31 32-26 Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 11 8½ 4-6 L-1 28-31 24-33 St. Louis 52 66 .441 12 9½ 5-5 W-1 25-33 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 70 46 .603 _ _ 9-1 W-7 37-20 33-26 San Francisco 62 55 .530 8½ +1 4-6 L-4 33-26 29-29 Arizona 58 59 .496 12½ 3 1-9 W-1 29-31 29-28 San Diego 56 61 .479 14½ 5 4-6 L-1 30-28 26-33 Colorado 45 72 .385 25½ 16 3-7 L-4 25-30 20-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

