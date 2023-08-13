On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
72
45
.615
_
_
6-4
W-1
36-23
36-22

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 72 45 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 36-23 36-22
Tampa Bay 71 48 .597 2 +6 6-4 W-2 40-21 31-27
Toronto 65 54 .546 8 _ 5-5 L-3 30-26 35-28
Boston 61 56 .521 11 3 4-6 L-1 34-28 27-28
New York 60 57 .513 12 4 5-5 L-1 35-28 25-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 61 58 .513 _ _ 6-4 W-1 33-24 28-34
Cleveland 56 62 .475 3-7 L-2 31-28 25-34
Detroit 53 64 .453 7 11 6-4 W-1 26-33 27-31
Chicago 47 71 .398 13½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 25-32 22-39
Kansas City 38 81 .319 23 27 4-6 L-1 22-37 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 70 47 .598 _ _ 9-1 W-2 40-20 30-27
Houston 68 50 .576 +3½ 7-3 W-2 33-25 35-25
Seattle 63 53 .543 ½ 8-2 L-1 34-27 29-26
Los Angeles 58 60 .492 12½ 2-8 L-2 31-28 27-32
Oakland 33 84 .282 37 31 3-7 L-2 18-41 15-43

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 75 41 .647 _ _ 6-4 W-3 37-20 38-21
Philadelphia 65 53 .551 11 +3½ 7-3 L-1 34-23 31-30
Miami 61 57 .517 15 ½ 4-6 W-1 35-25 26-32
New York 52 65 .444 23½ 9 2-8 L-3 28-27 24-38
Washington 52 66 .441 24 7-3 W-2 24-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 64 54 .542 _ _ 6-4 W-3 33-27 31-27
Chicago 61 56 .521 _ 7-3 W-2 32-28 29-28
Cincinnati 61 57 .517 3 ½ 2-8 W-1 29-31 32-26
Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 11 4-6 L-1 28-31 24-33
St. Louis 52 66 .441 12 5-5 W-1 25-33 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 70 46 .603 _ _ 9-1 W-7 37-20 33-26
San Francisco 62 55 .530 +1 4-6 L-4 33-26 29-29
Arizona 58 59 .496 12½ 3 1-9 W-1 29-31 29-28
San Diego 56 61 .479 14½ 5 4-6 L-1 30-28 26-33
Colorado 45 72 .385 25½ 16 3-7 L-4 25-30 20-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

        Read more: Sports News

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 NIGP Forum 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories