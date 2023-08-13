All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-23
|36-22
|Tampa Bay
|71
|48
|.597
|2
|+6
|6-4
|W-2
|40-21
|31-27
|Toronto
|65
|54
|.546
|8
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|30-26
|35-28
|Boston
|61
|56
|.521
|11
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|34-28
|27-28
|New York
|60
|57
|.513
|12
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|35-28
|25-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|61
|58
|.513
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-24
|28-34
|Cleveland
|56
|62
|.475
|4½
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|31-28
|25-34
|Detroit
|53
|64
|.453
|7
|11
|6-4
|W-1
|26-33
|27-31
|Chicago
|47
|71
|.398
|13½
|17½
|4-6
|L-2
|25-32
|22-39
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|.319
|23
|27
|4-6
|L-1
|22-37
|16-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|70
|47
|.598
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|40-20
|30-27
|Houston
|68
|50
|.576
|2½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-2
|33-25
|35-25
|Seattle
|63
|53
|.543
|6½
|½
|8-2
|L-1
|34-27
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|58
|60
|.492
|12½
|6½
|2-8
|L-2
|31-28
|27-32
|Oakland
|33
|84
|.282
|37
|31
|3-7
|L-2
|18-41
|15-43
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|37-20
|38-21
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|11
|+3½
|7-3
|L-1
|34-23
|31-30
|Miami
|61
|57
|.517
|15
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-25
|26-32
|New York
|52
|65
|.444
|23½
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|28-27
|24-38
|Washington
|52
|66
|.441
|24
|9½
|7-3
|W-2
|24-34
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|64
|54
|.542
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|33-27
|31-27
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|32-28
|29-28
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|3
|½
|2-8
|W-1
|29-31
|32-26
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|11
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-31
|24-33
|St. Louis
|52
|66
|.441
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-33
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|37-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|62
|55
|.530
|8½
|+1
|4-6
|L-4
|33-26
|29-29
|Arizona
|58
|59
|.496
|12½
|3
|1-9
|W-1
|29-31
|29-28
|San Diego
|56
|61
|.479
|14½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|30-28
|26-33
|Colorado
|45
|72
|.385
|25½
|16
|3-7
|L-4
|25-30
|20-42
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Arizona 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
