All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|73
|45
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|36-23
|37-22
|Tampa Bay
|71
|49
|.592
|3
|+5
|5-5
|L-1
|40-22
|31-27
|Toronto
|66
|54
|.550
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|31-26
|35-28
|Boston
|62
|56
|.525
|11
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|27-28
|New York
|60
|58
|.508
|13
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|25-30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-24
|29-34
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|.479
|4½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-28
|26-34
|Detroit
|53
|65
|.449
|8
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|26-33
|27-32
|Chicago
|47
|72
|.395
|14½
|18½
|4-6
|L-3
|25-33
|22-39
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|.319
|23½
|27½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-37
|16-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|70
|48
|.593
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-20
|30-28
|Houston
|68
|51
|.571
|2½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-1
|33-26
|35-25
|Seattle
|63
|54
|.538
|6½
|1½
|8-2
|L-2
|34-28
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|11½
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-28
|28-32
|Oakland
|33
|85
|.280
|37
|32
|3-7
|L-3
|18-41
|15-44
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|37-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|65
|54
|.546
|11
|+3
|6-4
|L-2
|34-24
|31-30
|Miami
|62
|57
|.521
|14
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|36-25
|26-32
|New York
|53
|65
|.449
|22½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-27
|24-38
|Washington
|53
|66
|.445
|23
|9
|7-3
|W-3
|25-34
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|33-27
|32-27
|Cincinnati
|62
|58
|.517
|3½
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-31
|33-27
|Chicago
|61
|57
|.517
|3½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|29-29
|Pittsburgh
|53
|65
|.449
|11½
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-32
|24-33
|St. Louis
|52
|66
|.441
|12½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-33
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|38-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|63
|55
|.534
|8½
|+1½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-26
|29-29
|Arizona
|59
|59
|.500
|12½
|2½
|2-8
|W-2
|30-31
|29-28
|San Diego
|56
|62
|.475
|15½
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|30-28
|26-34
|Colorado
|45
|73
|.381
|26½
|16½
|3-7
|L-5
|25-30
|20-43
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
