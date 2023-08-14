On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
73
45
.619
_
_
7-3
W-2
36-23
37-22

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 73 45 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-2 36-23 37-22
Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3 +5 5-5 L-1 40-22 31-27
Toronto 66 54 .550 8 _ 6-4 W-1 31-26 35-28
Boston 62 56 .525 11 3 5-5 W-1 35-28 27-28
New York 60 58 .508 13 5 4-6 L-2 35-28 25-30

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-24 29-34
Cleveland 57 62 .479 4-6 W-1 31-28 26-34
Detroit 53 65 .449 8 12 5-5 L-1 26-33 27-32
Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ 18½ 4-6 L-3 25-33 22-39
Kansas City 38 81 .319 23½ 27½ 4-6 L-1 22-37 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 70 48 .593 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-20 30-28
Houston 68 51 .571 +2½ 6-4 L-1 33-26 35-25
Seattle 63 54 .538 8-2 L-2 34-28 29-26
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 11½ 3-7 W-1 31-28 28-32
Oakland 33 85 .280 37 32 3-7 L-3 18-41 15-44

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 75 42 .641 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-20 38-22
Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11 +3 6-4 L-2 34-24 31-30
Miami 62 57 .521 14 _ 4-6 W-2 36-25 26-32
New York 53 65 .449 22½ 3-7 W-1 29-27 24-38
Washington 53 66 .445 23 9 7-3 W-3 25-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ _ 7-3 W-4 33-27 32-27
Cincinnati 62 58 .517 ½ 3-7 W-1 29-31 33-27
Chicago 61 57 .517 ½ 6-4 L-1 32-28 29-29
Pittsburgh 53 65 .449 11½ 5-5 L-1 29-32 24-33
St. Louis 52 66 .441 12½ 5-5 W-1 25-33 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ _ 9-1 W-8 38-20 33-26
San Francisco 63 55 .534 +1½ 4-6 W-1 34-26 29-29
Arizona 59 59 .500 12½ 2-8 W-2 30-31 29-28
San Diego 56 62 .475 15½ 3-7 L-2 30-28 26-34
Colorado 45 73 .381 26½ 16½ 3-7 L-5 25-30 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|20 GMIS MEETS 2023
8|20 Fiber Connect 2023
8|20 XChange August 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories