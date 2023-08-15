On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 74 45 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-3 36-23 38-22
Tampa Bay 72 49 .595 3 +5½ 6-4 W-1 40-22 32-27
Toronto 66 54 .550 _ 6-4 W-1 31-26 35-28
Boston 62 56 .525 11½ 3 5-5 W-1 35-28 27-28
New York 60 59 .504 14 3-7 L-3 35-28 25-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-24 29-34
Cleveland 57 62 .479 4-6 W-1 31-28 26-34
Detroit 53 65 .449 8 12 5-5 L-1 26-33 27-32
Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ 18½ 4-6 L-3 25-33 22-39
Kansas City 39 81 .325 23 27 4-6 W-1 23-37 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 71 48 .597 _ _ 8-2 W-1 41-20 30-28
Houston 68 52 .567 +2 6-4 L-2 33-26 35-26
Seattle 63 55 .534 2 7-3 L-3 34-28 29-27
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½ 7 3-7 L-1 31-28 28-33
Oakland 33 86 .277 38 32½ 3-7 L-4 18-41 15-45

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 42 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-1 38-20 38-22
Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11½ +2½ 6-4 L-2 34-24 31-30
Miami 63 57 .525 14 _ 5-5 W-3 37-25 26-32
New York 54 65 .454 22½ 4-6 W-2 30-27 24-38
Washington 53 66 .445 23½ 7-3 W-3 25-34 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ _ 7-3 W-4 33-27 32-27
Cincinnati 62 58 .517 1 3-7 W-1 29-31 33-27
Chicago 61 57 .517 1 6-4 L-1 32-28 29-29
Pittsburgh 53 66 .445 12 4-6 L-2 29-32 24-34
St. Louis 53 66 .445 12 5-5 W-2 26-33 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ _ 9-1 W-8 38-20 33-26
San Francisco 63 56 .529 9 3-7 L-1 34-27 29-29
Arizona 59 60 .496 13 2-8 L-1 30-31 29-29
San Diego 56 63 .471 16 2-8 L-3 30-29 26-34
Colorado 46 73 .387 26 16½ 3-7 W-1 26-30 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories