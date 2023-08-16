On Air: On DoD
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
74
46
.617
_
_
6-4
L-1
36-23
38-23

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 74 46 .617 _ _ 6-4 L-1 36-23 38-23
Tampa Bay 72 50 .590 3 +4½ 5-5 L-1 40-22 32-28
Toronto 67 54 .554 _ 6-4 W-2 32-26 35-28
Boston 63 56 .529 10½ 3 6-4 W-2 35-28 28-28
New York 60 60 .500 14 3-7 L-4 35-28 25-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 63 58 .521 _ _ 6-4 W-3 34-24 29-34
Cleveland 58 62 .483 4-6 W-2 31-28 27-34
Detroit 53 66 .445 9 13 5-5 L-2 26-33 27-33
Chicago 48 72 .400 14½ 18½ 5-5 W-1 25-33 23-39
Kansas City 39 82 .322 24 28 3-7 L-1 23-38 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 48 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-2 42-20 30-28
Houston 69 52 .570 +2 6-4 W-1 33-26 36-26
Seattle 64 55 .538 2 7-3 W-1 34-28 30-27
Los Angeles 59 62 .488 13½ 8 3-7 L-2 31-28 28-34
Oakland 33 87 .275 39 33½ 3-7 L-5 18-41 15-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 77 42 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-2 39-20 38-22
Philadelphia 65 55 .542 12½ +2½ 6-4 L-3 34-24 31-31
Miami 63 58 .521 15 _ 5-5 L-1 37-26 26-32
New York 54 66 .450 23½ 4-6 L-1 30-28 24-38
Washington 53 67 .442 24½ 6-4 L-1 25-35 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 55 .542 _ _ 6-4 L-1 33-27 32-28
Chicago 61 58 .513 1 5-5 L-2 32-29 29-29
Cincinnati 62 59 .512 1 3-7 L-1 29-32 33-27
Pittsburgh 54 66 .450 11 5-5 W-1 29-32 25-34
St. Louis 54 66 .450 11 6-4 W-3 27-33 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 72 46 .610 _ _ 9-1 W-9 39-20 33-26
San Francisco 64 56 .533 9 +1½ 3-7 W-1 35-27 29-29
Arizona 60 60 .500 13 3-7 W-1 30-31 30-29
San Diego 57 63 .475 16 3-7 W-1 31-29 26-34
Colorado 46 74 .383 27 16½ 3-7 L-1 26-31 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-12), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories