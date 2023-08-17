On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
74
47
.612
_
_
5-5
L-2
36-23
38-24

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-2 36-23 38-24
Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2 +5½ 6-4 W-1 40-22 33-28
Toronto 67 55 .549 _ 5-5 L-1 32-27 35-28
Boston 63 57 .525 10½ 3 6-4 L-1 35-28 28-29
New York 60 61 .496 14 2-8 L-5 35-28 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ _ 5-5 L-1 34-25 29-34
Cleveland 58 63 .479 4-6 L-1 31-28 27-35
Detroit 54 66 .450 8 12 5-5 W-1 26-33 28-33
Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ 18½ 5-5 L-1 25-33 23-40
Kansas City 39 83 .320 24 28 3-7 L-2 23-39 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 49 .595 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-21 30-28
Houston 70 52 .574 +3 7-3 W-2 33-26 37-26
Seattle 65 55 .542 1 7-3 W-2 34-28 31-27
Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ 7 4-6 W-1 31-28 29-34
Oakland 34 87 .281 38 32½ 3-7 W-1 18-41 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ _ 8-2 W-3 40-20 38-22
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ +3½ 6-4 W-1 34-24 32-31
Miami 63 59 .516 16 _ 5-5 L-2 37-27 26-32
New York 55 66 .455 23½ 5-5 W-1 31-28 24-38
Washington 54 67 .446 24½ 6-4 W-1 26-35 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 56 .537 _ _ 6-4 L-2 33-27 32-29
Chicago 62 58 .517 _ 6-4 W-1 33-29 29-29
Cincinnati 63 59 .516 _ 4-6 W-1 30-32 33-27
Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 11 4-6 L-1 29-32 25-35
St. Louis 54 67 .446 11 6-4 L-1 27-34 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 73 46 .613 _ _ 10-0 W-10 40-20 33-26
San Francisco 64 57 .529 10 +1½ 3-7 L-1 35-28 29-29
Arizona 61 60 .504 13 4-6 W-2 30-31 31-29
San Diego 58 63 .479 16 3-7 W-2 32-29 26-34
Colorado 46 75 .380 28 16½ 2-8 L-2 26-32 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 7

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 8, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Houston 12, Miami 5

Washington 6, Boston 2

Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at Houston (France 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 11-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 7

Oakland 8, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Houston 12, Miami 5

Washington 6, Boston 2

Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-7) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-4) at Atlanta (Strider 13-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Thompson 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|23 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|23 Salt Lake City Cybersecurity Conference
8|23 SecureWorld Manufacturing Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories