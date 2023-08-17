All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|36-23
|38-24
|Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|.593
|2
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|33-28
|Toronto
|67
|55
|.549
|7½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|32-27
|35-28
|Boston
|63
|57
|.525
|10½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|35-28
|28-29
|New York
|60
|61
|.496
|14
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|35-28
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|63
|59
|.516
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|34-25
|29-34
|Cleveland
|58
|63
|.479
|4½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-28
|27-35
|Detroit
|54
|66
|.450
|8
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|26-33
|28-33
|Chicago
|48
|73
|.397
|14½
|18½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-33
|23-40
|Kansas City
|39
|83
|.320
|24
|28
|3-7
|L-2
|23-39
|16-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|49
|.595
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-21
|30-28
|Houston
|70
|52
|.574
|2½
|+3
|7-3
|W-2
|33-26
|37-26
|Seattle
|65
|55
|.542
|6½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|34-28
|31-27
|Los Angeles
|60
|62
|.492
|12½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|31-28
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|87
|.281
|38
|32½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-41
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|78
|42
|.650
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|40-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|66
|55
|.545
|12½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-24
|32-31
|Miami
|63
|59
|.516
|16
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|26-32
|New York
|55
|66
|.455
|23½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-28
|24-38
|Washington
|54
|67
|.446
|24½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-35
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|56
|.537
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|33-27
|32-29
|Chicago
|62
|58
|.517
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-29
|29-29
|Cincinnati
|63
|59
|.516
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-32
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|54
|67
|.446
|11
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-32
|25-35
|St. Louis
|54
|67
|.446
|11
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-34
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|73
|46
|.613
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|40-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|64
|57
|.529
|10
|+1½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-28
|29-29
|Arizona
|61
|60
|.504
|13
|1½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-31
|31-29
|San Diego
|58
|63
|.479
|16
|4½
|3-7
|W-2
|32-29
|26-34
|Colorado
|46
|75
|.380
|28
|16½
|2-8
|L-2
|26-32
|20-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 7
Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 8, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Houston 12, Miami 5
Washington 6, Boston 2
Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
San Diego 5, Baltimore 2
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 7-4) at Houston (France 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 11-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1
Arizona 9, Colorado 7
Oakland 8, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Houston 12, Miami 5
Washington 6, Boston 2
Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3
San Diego 5, Baltimore 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-7) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-4) at Atlanta (Strider 13-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Thompson 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
