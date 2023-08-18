All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|36-23
|38-24
|Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|.593
|2
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|33-28
|Toronto
|67
|55
|.549
|7½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|32-27
|35-28
|Boston
|63
|58
|.521
|11
|3½
|6-4
|L-2
|35-28
|28-30
|New York
|60
|61
|.496
|14
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|35-28
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|63
|59
|.516
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|34-25
|29-34
|Cleveland
|58
|63
|.479
|4½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-28
|27-35
|Detroit
|54
|66
|.450
|8
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|26-33
|28-33
|Chicago
|48
|73
|.397
|14½
|18½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-33
|23-40
|Kansas City
|39
|84
|.317
|24½
|28½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-40
|16-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|49
|.595
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-21
|30-28
|Houston
|70
|52
|.574
|2½
|+3
|7-3
|W-2
|33-26
|37-26
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|6
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|34-28
|32-27
|Los Angeles
|60
|62
|.492
|12½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|31-28
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|87
|.281
|38
|32½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-41
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|78
|42
|.650
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|40-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|66
|55
|.545
|12½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-24
|32-31
|Miami
|63
|59
|.516
|16
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|26-32
|New York
|56
|66
|.459
|23
|7
|5-5
|W-2
|31-28
|25-38
|Washington
|55
|67
|.451
|24
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|27-35
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|57
|.533
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|33-27
|32-30
|Chicago
|62
|58
|.517
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-29
|29-29
|Cincinnati
|63
|59
|.516
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-32
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|54
|67
|.446
|10½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-32
|25-35
|St. Louis
|54
|68
|.443
|11
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|27-35
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|74
|46
|.617
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|41-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|64
|57
|.529
|10½
|+1½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-28
|29-29
|Arizona
|62
|60
|.508
|13
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|30-31
|32-29
|San Diego
|58
|64
|.475
|17
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|32-30
|26-34
|Colorado
|46
|75
|.380
|28½
|16½
|2-8
|L-2
|26-32
|20-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
Washington 10, Boston 7
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 10, Boston 7
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.
