On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
74
47
.612
_
_
5-5
L-2
36-23
38-24

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ _ 5-5 L-2 36-23 38-24
Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2 +5½ 6-4 W-1 40-22 33-28
Toronto 67 55 .549 _ 5-5 L-1 32-27 35-28
Boston 63 58 .521 11 6-4 L-2 35-28 28-30
New York 60 61 .496 14 2-8 L-5 35-28 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ _ 5-5 L-1 34-25 29-34
Cleveland 58 63 .479 4-6 L-1 31-28 27-35
Detroit 54 66 .450 8 12 5-5 W-1 26-33 28-33
Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ 18½ 5-5 L-1 25-33 23-40
Kansas City 39 84 .317 24½ 28½ 3-7 L-3 23-40 16-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 49 .595 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-21 30-28
Houston 70 52 .574 +3 7-3 W-2 33-26 37-26
Seattle 66 55 .545 6 ½ 7-3 W-3 34-28 32-27
Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ 7 4-6 W-1 31-28 29-34
Oakland 34 87 .281 38 32½ 3-7 W-1 18-41 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ _ 8-2 W-3 40-20 38-22
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ +3½ 6-4 W-1 34-24 32-31
Miami 63 59 .516 16 _ 5-5 L-2 37-27 26-32
New York 56 66 .459 23 7 5-5 W-2 31-28 25-38
Washington 55 67 .451 24 8 6-4 W-2 27-35 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 65 57 .533 _ _ 5-5 L-3 33-27 32-30
Chicago 62 58 .517 2 _ 6-4 W-1 33-29 29-29
Cincinnati 63 59 .516 2 _ 4-6 W-1 30-32 33-27
Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 10½ 4-6 L-1 29-32 25-35
St. Louis 54 68 .443 11 9 5-5 L-2 27-35 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 74 46 .617 _ _ 10-0 W-11 41-20 33-26
San Francisco 64 57 .529 10½ +1½ 3-7 L-1 35-28 29-29
Arizona 62 60 .508 13 1 5-5 W-3 30-31 32-29
San Diego 58 64 .475 17 5 3-7 L-1 32-30 26-34
Colorado 46 75 .380 28½ 16½ 2-8 L-2 26-32 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Washington 10, Boston 7

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 10, Boston 7

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Raleigh Cybersecurity Conference
8|24 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|24 Lunch & Learn with Genesys
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories