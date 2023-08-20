All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
76
47
.618
_
_
6-4
W-2
36-23
40-24
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-23
|40-24
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|2½
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|8½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-27
|36-29
|Boston
|65
|58
|.528
|11
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|35-28
|30-30
|New York
|60
|63
|.488
|16
|8
|2-8
|L-7
|35-30
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|64
|60
|.516
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-26
|29-34
|Cleveland
|59
|65
|.476
|5
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|27-35
|Detroit
|56
|67
|.455
|7½
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|26-33
|30-34
|Chicago
|48
|75
|.390
|15½
|20
|3-7
|L-3
|25-33
|23-42
|Kansas City
|40
|85
|.320
|24½
|29
|3-7
|L-1
|23-40
|17-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|51
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|42-23
|30-28
|Houston
|70
|54
|.565
|2½
|+1½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-28
|37-26
|Seattle
|68
|55
|.553
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|34-28
|34-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|12
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|89
|.276
|38
|34
|2-8
|L-2
|18-43
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|42
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|42-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|67
|56
|.545
|13½
|+3½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-24
|33-32
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|17½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|27-34
|New York
|58
|66
|.468
|23
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|31-28
|27-38
|Washington
|56
|68
|.452
|25
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|28-36
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|67
|57
|.540
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-27
|34-30
|Cincinnati
|64
|60
|.516
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|31-33
|33-27
|Chicago
|63
|59
|.516
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-30
|29-29
|Pittsburgh
|55
|68
|.447
|11½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-32
|26-36
|St. Louis
|54
|70
|.435
|13
|10
|5-5
|L-4
|27-37
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|43-21
|33-26
|San Francisco
|64
|59
|.520
|12
|+½
|2-8
|L-3
|35-28
|29-31
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|30-31
|34-30
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|33-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|75
|.390
|28
|15½
|3-7
|W-2
|28-32
|20-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Texas 8
Baltimore 9, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 10, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0
Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Texas 8
San Diego 4, Arizona 0
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game
Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game
Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Junis 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.