Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 12:19 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
76
47
.618
_
_
6-4
W-2
36-23
40-24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 76 47 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-2 36-23 40-24
Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 +5½ 6-4 W-1 40-22 35-29
Toronto 68 56 .548 ½ 4-6 W-1 32-27 36-29
Boston 65 58 .528 11 3 7-3 W-2 35-28 30-30
New York 60 63 .488 16 8 2-8 L-7 35-30 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 64 60 .516 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-26 29-34
Cleveland 59 65 .476 5 4-6 L-1 32-30 27-35
Detroit 56 67 .455 12 6-4 W-1 26-33 30-34
Chicago 48 75 .390 15½ 20 3-7 L-3 25-33 23-42
Kansas City 40 85 .320 24½ 29 3-7 L-1 23-40 17-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 51 .585 _ _ 5-5 L-3 42-23 30-28
Houston 70 54 .565 +1½ 5-5 L-2 33-28 37-26
Seattle 68 55 .553 4 _ 7-3 W-5 34-28 34-27
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 12 8 4-6 L-1 32-30 29-34
Oakland 34 89 .276 38 34 2-8 L-2 18-43 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 42 .656 _ _ 8-2 W-5 42-20 38-22
Philadelphia 67 56 .545 13½ +3½ 5-5 W-1 34-24 33-32
Miami 64 61 .512 17½ ½ 5-5 L-2 37-27 27-34
New York 58 66 .468 23 6 6-4 W-4 31-28 27-38
Washington 56 68 .452 25 8 6-4 L-1 28-36 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 67 57 .540 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-27 34-30
Cincinnati 64 60 .516 3 _ 5-5 L-1 31-33 33-27
Chicago 63 59 .516 3 _ 5-5 W-1 34-30 29-29
Pittsburgh 55 68 .447 11½ 4-6 W-1 29-32 26-36
St. Louis 54 70 .435 13 10 5-5 L-4 27-37 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ _ 9-1 W-2 43-21 33-26
San Francisco 64 59 .520 12 2-8 L-3 35-28 29-31
Arizona 64 61 .512 13 ½ 7-3 W-2 30-31 34-30
San Diego 59 66 .472 18 4-6 L-2 33-32 26-34
Colorado 48 75 .390 28 15½ 3-7 W-2 28-32 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

Baltimore 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 10, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game

Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game

Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Junis 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories