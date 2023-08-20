All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-23
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|3
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-27
|37-29
|Boston
|66
|58
|.532
|11
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|35-28
|31-30
|New York
|60
|64
|.484
|17
|9
|1-9
|L-8
|35-31
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|.520
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-26
|29-34
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|6
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|32-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|57
|67
|.460
|7½
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|26-33
|31-34
|Chicago
|49
|75
|.395
|15½
|20
|3-7
|W-1
|25-33
|24-42
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|.317
|25½
|30
|3-7
|L-2
|23-40
|17-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|42-24
|30-28
|Houston
|70
|55
|.560
|2½
|+½
|4-6
|L-3
|33-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|69
|55
|.556
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|34-28
|35-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|90
|.274
|38
|35
|2-8
|L-3
|18-44
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|43
|.650
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|42-21
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|67
|56
|.545
|13
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|34-24
|33-32
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|17
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|27-34
|New York
|58
|67
|.464
|23
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|31-28
|27-39
|Washington
|56
|68
|.452
|24½
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-36
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|33-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|64
|59
|.520
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|29-29
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|55
|69
|.444
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-32
|26-37
|St. Louis
|55
|70
|.440
|13
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|28-37
|27-33
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|43-21
|33-26
|San Francisco
|65
|59
|.524
|11½
|+½
|3-7
|W-1
|35-28
|30-31
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|30-31
|34-30
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|33-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|76
|.387
|28½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-33
|20-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 10, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Baltimore 12, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Davidson 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game
Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game
Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Alexander 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
