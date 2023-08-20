On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 7:00 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
77
47
.621
_
_
7-3
W-3
36-23
41-24

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ _ 7-3 W-3 36-23 41-24
Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 +5 6-4 W-1 40-22 35-29
Toronto 69 56 .552 ½ 5-5 W-2 32-27 37-29
Boston 66 58 .532 11 3 7-3 W-3 35-28 31-30
New York 60 64 .484 17 9 1-9 L-8 35-31 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ _ 5-5 W-1 36-26 29-34
Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 10½ 4-6 L-2 32-31 27-35
Detroit 57 67 .460 12 6-4 W-2 26-33 31-34
Chicago 49 75 .395 15½ 20 3-7 W-1 25-33 24-42
Kansas City 40 86 .317 25½ 30 3-7 L-2 23-40 17-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 52 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-4 42-24 30-28
Houston 70 55 .560 4-6 L-3 33-29 37-26
Seattle 69 55 .556 3 _ 7-3 W-6 34-28 35-27
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11½ 4-6 L-1 32-30 29-34
Oakland 34 90 .274 38 35 2-8 L-3 18-44 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 43 .650 _ _ 8-2 L-1 42-21 38-22
Philadelphia 67 56 .545 13 +3 5-5 W-1 34-24 33-32
Miami 64 61 .512 17 1 5-5 L-2 37-27 27-34
New York 58 67 .464 23 7 6-4 L-1 31-28 27-39
Washington 56 68 .452 24½ 6-4 L-1 28-36 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ _ 7-3 W-3 33-27 35-30
Chicago 64 59 .520 3 _ 6-4 W-2 35-30 29-29
Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 1 4-6 L-2 31-34 33-27
Pittsburgh 55 69 .444 12½ 4-6 L-1 29-32 26-37
St. Louis 55 70 .440 13 10 5-5 W-1 28-37 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ _ 9-1 W-2 43-21 33-26
San Francisco 65 59 .524 11½ 3-7 W-1 35-28 30-31
Arizona 64 61 .512 13 1 7-3 W-2 30-31 34-30
San Diego 59 66 .472 18 6 4-6 L-2 33-32 26-34
Colorado 48 76 .387 28½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 28-33 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 10, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Baltimore 12, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Davidson 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game

Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game

Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Alexander 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|27 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
8|27 NASTD 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories