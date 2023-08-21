On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 21, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
77
47
.621
_
_
7-3
W-3
36-23
41-24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ _ 7-3 W-3 36-23 41-24
Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 +5 6-4 W-1 40-22 35-29
Toronto 69 56 .552 ½ 5-5 W-2 32-27 37-29
Boston 66 58 .532 11 3 7-3 W-3 35-28 31-30
New York 60 64 .484 17 9 1-9 L-8 35-31 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ _ 5-5 W-1 36-26 29-34
Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 10½ 4-6 L-2 32-31 27-35
Detroit 57 67 .460 12 6-4 W-2 26-33 31-34
Chicago 49 75 .395 15½ 20 3-7 W-1 25-33 24-42
Kansas City 40 86 .317 25½ 30 3-7 L-2 23-40 17-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 52 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-4 42-24 30-28
Houston 70 55 .560 4-6 L-3 33-29 37-26
Seattle 69 55 .556 3 _ 7-3 W-6 34-28 35-27
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11½ 4-6 L-1 32-30 29-34
Oakland 34 90 .274 38 35 2-8 L-3 18-44 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 43 .650 _ _ 8-2 L-1 42-21 38-22
Philadelphia 67 57 .540 13½ +2½ 5-5 L-1 34-24 33-33
Miami 64 61 .512 17 1 5-5 L-2 37-27 27-34
New York 58 67 .464 23 7 6-4 L-1 31-28 27-39
Washington 57 68 .456 24 8 7-3 W-1 29-36 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ _ 7-3 W-3 33-27 35-30
Chicago 64 59 .520 3 _ 6-4 W-2 35-30 29-29
Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 1 4-6 L-2 31-34 33-27
Pittsburgh 55 69 .444 12½ 4-6 L-1 29-32 26-37
St. Louis 55 70 .440 13 10 5-5 W-1 28-37 27-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ _ 9-1 W-2 43-21 33-26
San Francisco 65 59 .524 11½ 3-7 W-1 35-28 30-31
Arizona 64 61 .512 13 1 7-3 W-2 30-31 34-30
San Diego 59 66 .472 18 6 4-6 L-2 33-32 26-34
Colorado 48 76 .387 28½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 28-33 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Baltimore 12, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories