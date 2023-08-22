On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 22, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
77
47
.621
_
_
7-3
W-3
36-23
41-24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ _ 7-3 W-3 36-23 41-24
Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 +4½ 6-4 W-1 40-22 35-29
Toronto 69 56 .552 1 5-5 W-2 32-27 37-29
Boston 66 59 .528 11½ 4 6-4 L-1 35-28 31-31
New York 60 64 .484 17 1-9 L-8 35-31 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ _ 5-5 W-1 36-26 29-34
Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 11 4-6 L-2 32-31 27-35
Detroit 57 68 .456 8 13 5-5 L-1 26-34 31-34
Chicago 49 76 .392 16 21 3-7 L-1 25-34 24-42
Kansas City 40 87 .315 26 31 3-7 L-3 23-40 17-47

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 53 .576 _ _ 4-6 L-5 42-24 30-29
Houston 71 55 .563 5-5 W-1 34-29 37-26
Seattle 70 55 .560 2 _ 7-3 W-7 34-28 36-27
Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11 9 4-6 L-1 32-30 29-34
Oakland 35 90 .280 37 35 2-8 W-1 19-44 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 44 .645 _ _ 7-3 L-2 42-22 38-22
Philadelphia 68 57 .544 12½ +3 5-5 W-1 35-24 33-33
Miami 64 62 .508 17 4-6 L-3 37-27 27-35
New York 59 67 .468 22 7-3 W-1 31-28 28-39
Washington 57 68 .456 23½ 8 7-3 W-1 29-36 28-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ _ 7-3 W-3 33-27 35-30
Chicago 65 59 .524 6-4 W-3 35-30 30-29
Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 1 4-6 L-2 31-34 33-27
Pittsburgh 56 69 .448 12 9 4-6 W-1 30-32 26-37
St. Louis 55 71 .437 13½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 28-37 27-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ _ 9-1 W-2 43-21 33-26
San Francisco 65 60 .520 12 _ 3-7 L-1 35-28 30-32
Arizona 65 61 .516 12½ ½ 8-2 W-3 31-31 34-30
San Diego 60 66 .476 17½ 4-6 W-1 34-32 26-34
Colorado 48 76 .387 28½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 28-33 20-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Oakland 6, Kansas City 4

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego 6, Miami 2

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories