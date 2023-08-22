All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-23
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|3
|+4½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|32-27
|37-29
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|35-28
|31-31
|New York
|60
|64
|.484
|17
|9½
|1-9
|L-8
|35-31
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|.520
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-26
|29-34
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|6
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|32-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|57
|68
|.456
|8
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|26-34
|31-34
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|16
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|25-34
|24-42
|Kansas City
|40
|87
|.315
|26
|31
|3-7
|L-3
|23-40
|17-47
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|42-24
|30-29
|Houston
|71
|55
|.563
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|70
|55
|.560
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|34-28
|36-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|35
|90
|.280
|37
|35
|2-8
|W-1
|19-44
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|42-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|35-24
|33-33
|Miami
|64
|62
|.508
|17
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|37-27
|27-35
|New York
|59
|67
|.468
|22
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|31-28
|28-39
|Washington
|57
|68
|.456
|23½
|8
|7-3
|W-1
|29-36
|28-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|33-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|65
|59
|.524
|2½
|+½
|6-4
|W-3
|35-30
|30-29
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|56
|69
|.448
|12
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|30-32
|26-37
|St. Louis
|55
|71
|.437
|13½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-37
|27-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|43-21
|33-26
|San Francisco
|65
|60
|.520
|12
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|35-28
|30-32
|Arizona
|65
|61
|.516
|12½
|½
|8-2
|W-3
|31-31
|34-30
|San Diego
|60
|66
|.476
|17½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|76
|.387
|28½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-33
|20-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
San Diego 6, Miami 2
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
