Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
77
48
.616
_
_
6-4
L-1
36-24
41-24

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 65 61 .516 _ _ 5-5 L-1 36-26 29-35
Cleveland 60 66 .476 5 11 4-6 W-1 33-31 27-35
Detroit 58 68 .460 7 13 6-4 W-1 27-34 31-34
Chicago 49 77 .389 16 22 2-8 L-2 25-35 24-42
Kansas City 40 88 .313 26 32 2-8 L-4 23-40 17-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 54 .571 _ _ 3-7 L-6 42-24 30-30
Houston 72 55 .567 ½ 5-5 W-2 35-29 37-26
Seattle 71 55 .563 1 _ 8-2 W-8 34-28 37-27
Los Angeles 61 65 .484 11 10 3-7 L-2 32-31 29-34
Oakland 36 90 .286 36 35 3-7 W-2 20-44 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 81 44 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-1 43-22 38-22
Philadelphia 69 57 .548 12½ +3½ 5-5 W-2 36-24 33-33
Miami 65 62 .512 17 1 5-5 W-1 37-27 28-35
New York 59 68 .465 23 7 7-3 L-1 31-28 28-40
Washington 58 68 .460 23½ 8-2 W-2 29-36 29-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 69 57 .548 _ _ 7-3 W-4 34-27 35-30
Chicago 65 60 .520 _ 6-4 L-1 35-30 30-30
Cincinnati 65 61 .516 4 ½ 5-5 W-1 31-34 34-27
Pittsburgh 57 69 .452 12 5-5 W-2 31-32 26-37
St. Louis 55 72 .433 14½ 11 4-6 L-2 28-37 27-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _ _ 8-2 L-1 43-21 33-27
Arizona 66 61 .520 11½ _ 8-2 W-4 32-31 34-30
San Francisco 65 61 .516 12 ½ 3-7 L-2 35-28 30-33
San Diego 60 67 .472 17½ 6 4-6 L-1 34-33 26-34
Colorado 48 77 .384 28½ 17 3-7 L-2 28-33 20-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (Kremer 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories