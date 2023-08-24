All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|37-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|77
|51
|.602
|2
|+5½
|7-3
|W-3
|42-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|70
|57
|.551
|8½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|32-27
|38-30
|Boston
|67
|60
|.528
|11½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|35-28
|32-32
|New York
|61
|65
|.484
|17
|9½
|1-9
|W-1
|36-32
|25-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|62
|.512
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|36-26
|29-36
|Cleveland
|60
|66
|.476
|4½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|27-35
|31-34
|Chicago
|50
|77
|.394
|15
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|26-35
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|23-40
|18-48
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-6
|42-24
|30-30
|Houston
|72
|56
|.563
|1
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-30
|37-26
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|34-28
|37-28
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|32-33
|29-34
|Oakland
|36
|91
|.283
|36½
|35
|3-7
|L-1
|20-45
|16-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|36-25
|33-33
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|37-27
|28-36
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|8
|6-4
|L-2
|31-28
|28-41
|Washington
|58
|69
|.457
|24½
|8½
|7-3
|L-1
|29-36
|29-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|35-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|35-30
|31-30
|Cincinnati
|67
|61
|.523
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|31-34
|36-27
|Pittsburgh
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-33
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|28-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-21
|33-27
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|½
|8-2
|W-4
|32-31
|34-30
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|17
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|35-33
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|78
|.381
|29
|18
|3-7
|L-3
|28-33
|20-45
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
