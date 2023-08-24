On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
78
48
.619
_
_
7-3
W-1
37-24
41-24

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 78 48 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-1 37-24 41-24
Tampa Bay 77 51 .602 2 +5½ 7-3 W-3 42-22 35-29
Toronto 70 57 .551 1 5-5 L-1 32-27 38-30
Boston 67 60 .528 11½ 4 6-4 W-1 35-28 32-32
New York 61 65 .484 17 1-9 W-1 36-32 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 65 62 .512 _ _ 5-5 L-2 36-26 29-36
Cleveland 60 66 .476 10½ 4-6 W-1 33-31 27-35
Detroit 58 69 .457 7 13 5-5 L-1 27-35 31-34
Chicago 50 77 .394 15 21 3-7 W-1 26-35 24-42
Kansas City 41 88 .318 25 31 3-7 W-1 23-40 18-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 54 .571 _ _ 3-7 L-6 42-24 30-30
Houston 72 56 .563 1 4-6 L-1 35-30 37-26
Seattle 71 56 .559 _ 8-2 L-1 34-28 37-28
Los Angeles 61 67 .477 12 10½ 3-7 L-4 32-33 29-34
Oakland 36 91 .283 36½ 35 3-7 L-1 20-45 16-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 82 44 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-22 38-22
Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½ +2½ 4-6 L-1 36-25 33-33
Miami 65 63 .508 18 2 4-6 L-1 37-27 28-36
New York 59 69 .461 24 8 6-4 L-2 31-28 28-41
Washington 58 69 .457 24½ 7-3 L-1 29-36 29-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _ _ 7-3 W-5 35-27 35-30
Chicago 66 60 .524 _ 6-4 W-1 35-30 31-30
Cincinnati 67 61 .523 _ 6-4 W-3 31-34 36-27
Pittsburgh 57 70 .449 13 4-6 L-1 31-33 26-37
St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½ 11 4-6 W-1 28-37 28-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _ _ 8-2 L-1 43-21 33-27
Arizona 66 61 .520 11½ ½ 8-2 W-4 32-31 34-30
San Francisco 66 61 .520 11½ ½ 4-6 W-1 35-28 31-33
San Diego 61 67 .477 17 6 5-5 W-1 35-33 26-34
Colorado 48 78 .381 29 18 3-7 L-3 28-33 20-45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Disruptive Technology for Defense...
8|30 Bay Area Digital Government Summit
8|30 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories