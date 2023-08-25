On Air: FEDTalk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
79
48
.622
_
_
7-3
W-2
38-24
41-24

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 79 48 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-2 38-24 41-24
Tampa Bay 78 51 .605 2 +6 7-3 W-4 43-22 35-29
Toronto 70 58 .547 5-5 L-2 32-27 38-31
Boston 68 60 .531 11½ 6-4 W-2 35-28 33-32
New York 61 66 .480 18 10 1-9 L-1 36-33 25-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 66 62 .516 _ _ 6-4 W-1 37-26 29-36
Cleveland 60 68 .469 6 11½ 4-6 L-2 33-33 27-35
Detroit 58 69 .457 13 5-5 L-1 27-35 31-34
Chicago 50 78 .391 16 21½ 3-7 L-1 26-36 24-42
Kansas City 41 88 .318 25½ 31 3-7 W-1 23-40 18-48

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 72 55 .567 _ _ 2-8 L-7 42-24 30-31
Seattle 71 56 .559 1 _ 8-2 L-1 34-28 37-28
Houston 72 57 .558 1 _ 4-6 L-2 35-31 37-26
Los Angeles 61 67 .477 11½ 10½ 3-7 L-4 32-33 29-34
Oakland 37 91 .289 35½ 34½ 4-6 W-1 20-45 17-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 82 44 .651 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-22 38-22
Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½ +2½ 4-6 L-1 36-25 33-33
Miami 65 63 .508 18 2 4-6 L-1 37-27 28-36
New York 59 69 .461 24 8 6-4 L-2 31-28 28-41
Washington 59 69 .461 24 8 7-3 W-1 29-36 30-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _ _ 7-3 W-5 35-27 35-30
Chicago 67 60 .528 3 6-4 W-2 35-30 32-30
Cincinnati 67 62 .519 4 ½ 6-4 L-1 31-34 36-28
Pittsburgh 57 71 .445 13½ 10 4-6 L-2 31-34 26-37
St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½ 11 4-6 W-1 28-37 28-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 78 48 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-2 43-21 35-27
Arizona 67 61 .523 12 _ 8-2 W-5 33-31 34-30
San Francisco 66 61 .520 12½ ½ 4-6 W-1 35-28 31-33
San Diego 61 67 .477 18 6 5-5 W-1 35-33 26-34
Colorado 48 79 .378 30½ 18½ 3-7 L-4 28-33 20-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 17, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories